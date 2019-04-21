Hibernian hold up Celtic's march to Scottish title

CELTIC’S CHARGE TOWARDS an eighth straight Scottish Premiership title was slowed down by a goalless draw away to Hibernian on Sunday.

The Hoops are still firm favourites to be crowned champions once again given a draw left them nine points clear of second-placed Rangers with just four games remaining.

But it was a frustrating afternoon for Celtic all the same at Easter Road in a match where Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano made several key saves during an open game which was far from one-sided, although often short on quality.

Celtic have not lost in nine games since former Hibs boss Neil Lennon took over until the end of the season in February after Brendan Rodgers’ surprise mid-season move to English Premier League side Leicester.

Hibs made a bright start with Hoops goalkeeper Scott Bain forced into saves from Ireland international Daryl Horgan and midfielder Stephane Omeonga within minutes.

But in the 10th minute Celtic’s French striker Odsonne Edouard saw a shot on the turn from a James Forrest cross flash wide of the target.

Marciano then did well to tip Olivier Ntcham’s curling shot from the edge of the box over the bar and later saved a header from Celtic defender Mikael Lustig.

Lennon replaced the struggling Ntcham with Australia’s Tom Rogic on the hour mark and five minutes later Celtic almost scored when an Edouard free-kick heading for a the top corner was saved superbly by Marciano.

Rogic drove inches wide before Edouard rounded Marciano and put the ball in the net only to be flagged for offside.

- © AFP, 2019

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

