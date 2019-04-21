This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Sunday 21 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hibernian hold up Celtic's march to Scottish title

The Hoops are still firm favourites to be crowned champions following today’s 0-0 draw.

By AFP Sunday 21 Apr 2019, 4:01 PM
39 minutes ago 1,875 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4601743
Celtic players react after the game.
Image: Ian Rutherford
Celtic players react after the game.
Celtic players react after the game.
Image: Ian Rutherford

CELTIC’S CHARGE TOWARDS an eighth straight Scottish Premiership title was slowed down by a goalless draw away to Hibernian on Sunday.

The Hoops are still firm favourites to be crowned champions once again given a draw left them nine points clear of second-placed Rangers with just four games remaining.

But it was a frustrating afternoon for Celtic all the same at Easter Road in a match where Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano made several key saves during an open game which was far from one-sided, although often short on quality.

Celtic have not lost in nine games since former Hibs boss Neil Lennon took over until the end of the season in February after Brendan Rodgers’ surprise mid-season move to English Premier League side Leicester.

Hibs made a bright start with Hoops goalkeeper Scott Bain forced into saves from Ireland international Daryl Horgan and midfielder Stephane Omeonga within minutes.

But in the 10th minute Celtic’s French striker Odsonne Edouard saw a shot on the turn from a James Forrest cross flash wide of the target.

Marciano then did well to tip Olivier Ntcham’s curling shot from the edge of the box over the bar and later saved a header from Celtic defender Mikael Lustig.

Lennon replaced the struggling Ntcham with Australia’s Tom Rogic on the hour mark and five minutes later Celtic almost scored when an Edouard free-kick heading for a the top corner was saved superbly by Marciano. 

Rogic drove inches wide before Edouard rounded Marciano and put the ball in the net only to be flagged for offside.

- © AFP, 2019

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie