Hibs hand managerial reins to the man sacked by Sunderland last month

Jack Ross is the new manager of Hibernian.

Jack Ross is the new manager of Hibernian.

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP STRUGGLERS Hibernian today hired Jack Ross as their new manager.

Former Sunderland boss Ross agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract to replace Paul Heckingbottom at Easter Road.

The 43-year-old will be tasked with securing Hibernian’s top-flight status after their poor start to the season.

Heckingbottom was sacked earlier this month after taking nine points from the first 11 matches and Ross inherits a squad languishing just two points above the relegation play-off spot.

Ross was sacked by English third-tier side Sunderland in October after failing to mount a strong promotion push following last season’s play-off final loss to Charlton.

Ross, who will take charge for the first time against Motherwell next week, said: “I think we all consider Hibernian to be one of the leading clubs in Scottish football — in terms of the history and passion of the supporters.

“It’s up to all of us to help the squad live up to that.”

© – AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!