High-flying Galway make it 6 from 6

GALWAY UNITED continued their impressive start to the season with a 1-0 win at home to Longford Town tonight.

It looked like it might not be the hosts’ night, after Stephen Walsh’s early penalty was saved by Jack Brady.

However, John Caulfield’s side finally broke the deadlock with 14 minutes remaining through Darren Clarke.

The win consolidates Galway’s lead at the top of the table and continues their 100% record, having won six out of six matches so far.

Bray Wanderers are six points behind them in second, after beating Wexford 3-2 at the Carlisle Grounds.

Ben Feeney’s brace and a goal from Cole Omorehiomwan saw the Seagulls over the line, with Aaron Dobbs and Ethan Boyle on target for their opponents.

Newly formed Kerry FC’s start, meanwhile, now stands at a dismal five losses and one draw after a 1-0 loss to Athlone Town.

Valeriy Dolya scored an 88th-minute winner to leave Billy Dennehy’s men frustrated.

Third-place Cobh Ramblers showed good resilience, coming from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw against Finn Harps.

The hosts stormed into an early lead, with goals from Seamas Keogh and Filip Da Silva putting them in the driving seat after just 13 minutes.

However, a second-half brace from Jack Doherty ensured the points were shared.

Finally, the match between Treaty United and Waterford at Markets Field was called off due to an unplayable surface.