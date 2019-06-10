This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 10 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Highly-rated Ajax midfielder plays down links to Man United and Tottenham

Matthijs de Ligt is set to join Frenkie de Jong in leaving the club, but Donny van de Beek would be content to stay put.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Jun 2019, 7:18 PM
1 hour ago 4,424 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4676475
Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.
Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.
Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

DONNY VAN DE Beek is in no hurry to add himself to an anticipated close-season exodus from Ajax.

Erik ten Hag’s side thrilled European football with a surprise run to the Champions League semi-finals, while the core of that team was a key part of Netherlands qualifying for the Nations League Finals.

That bid for glory ended with runners-up medals after a 1-0 defeat to hosts Portugal in Porto on Sunday, with attention now turning towards what could be some huge moves away from Amsterdam for certain stars.

Frenkie de Jong has already secured a €75million switch to Barcelona — a figure likely to be dwarfed once a number of the continent’s elite clubs are through with a bidding war for Matthijs de Ligt.

Van de Beek saw his own star rise after goals in Ajax’s away legs at Juventus and Tottenham during their Champions League charge, his knack of arriving late into the box from midfield to score at crucial times very much seen as a key quality.

Spurs, Inter, Barca and Manchester United are among the clubs to have been listed as admirers but, speaking after his country’s loss at Estadio do Dragao, the 22-year-old did not seem keen on forcing a move.

My situation is I have a contract with Ajax and I am really happy,” he said.

“You never know what is going to happen in the future, but I can say nothing about that.”

On De Ligt, who was nutmegged by Goncalo Guedes before the Portugal winger exchanged passes with Bernardo Silva and fired in a 60th-minute winner, Van de Beek added: “A lot of clubs want to buy him, I think, because he is a good player and now he has to choose for himself. Where he feels good, he has to go there.

“I’ve known him a long time and he has a big personality. He is a really good guy, a really good player. He is a good professional who always trains extra.”

Whether he stays or goes, Van de Beek knows an emerging side such as Ajax being pulled apart by more powerful clubs is simply a reality of the modern game.

However, he hopes that core can still write a celebrated chapter at international level, with a considerable resurgence already underway after Netherlands missed out on Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.

You see that a lot — players go to another country, another competition,” he said. “That’s normal in Holland, in the Dutch league, you see that a lot of times.

“For the club, Ajax, it was a nice season, but also for the Dutch squad. Two years ago, one and a half, it was a difficult situation. We’ve shown now we have good players and some older players and some young players.

“We have a good mix and I think it’s good for Dutch football.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie