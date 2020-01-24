This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Highly rated Ireland U21 international agrees new West Brom deal

Dara O’Shea has opted to commit his long-term future to the club.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 24 Jan 2020, 11:49 AM
IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Dara O’Shea is set to commit his future to West Brom.

It was confirmed at the club’s press conference today that the 20-year-old Dubliner had agreed a new three-and-half year deal, which he is due to sign this afternoon.

O’Shea has impressed in his regular appearances for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 side while he is also highly thought of at the Baggies.

The St Kevin’s Boys youth product impressed while on loan at Exeter last season, making 33 appearances in total for the League Two club.

He has been on the periphery of the West Brom first team this season, making his Championship debut off the bench against Brentford in December, in addition to appearing in the EFL Cup and FA Cup for the Baggies.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is a big admirer of O’Shea, telling The42 in August: “Dara has everything. He’s like, mentally, he’s thinking about every minute of the training. Whatever you tell him, he is there.

“A lot of things you don’t have to tell him. When I came here, Dara wasn’t mentioned to us as one of the cornerstones of the new season. He made it by himself in a very short period that we are counting on him. The best thing for Dara would be to go somewhere and play regularly but we need him that much and so he is very important for us.”

