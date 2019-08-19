Hoban hits hat-trick after just 14 minutes as Dundalk ease past Bohs to reach final

Dundalk's Pat Hoban celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game.

Dundalk's Pat Hoban celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game.

DUNDALK EARNED A comfortable 6-1 victory over Bohemians at Oriel Park tonight to advance to the final of the EA Sports Cup.

The game was all but over inside 14 minutes, as Pat Hoban hit a quick-fire hat-trick.

Patrick McEleney added a fourth goal just before half-time, while Hoban extended his tally six minutes after the break.

Ross Tierney scored a consolation for the visitors just after the hour mark, before Dan Kelly made it six with 19 minutes remaining.

Vinny Perth’s side will face Derry City in the final on 14 September, after the Candystripes overcame Waterford in the other semi-final earlier this month.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!