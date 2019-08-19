This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hoban hits hat-trick after just 14 minutes as Dundalk ease past Bohs to reach final

It was all too easy for the Lilywhites in the EA Sports Cup tonight.

By The42 Team Monday 19 Aug 2019, 10:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,418 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4773714
Dundalk's Pat Hoban celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Dundalk's Pat Hoban celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game.
Dundalk's Pat Hoban celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DUNDALK EARNED A comfortable 6-1 victory over Bohemians at Oriel Park tonight to advance to the final of the EA Sports Cup.

The game was all but over inside 14 minutes, as Pat Hoban hit a quick-fire hat-trick.

Patrick McEleney added a fourth goal just before half-time, while Hoban extended his tally six minutes after the break.

Ross Tierney scored a consolation for the visitors just after the hour mark, before Dan Kelly made it six with 19 minutes remaining.

Vinny Perth’s side will face Derry City in the final on 14 September, after the Candystripes overcame Waterford in the other semi-final earlier this month.

