Thousands turn out on O'Connell Street to welcome home Irish Olympians

LAST UPDATE | 49 mins ago
THE IRISH OLYMPIANS have arrived in Dublin city centre where a huge crowd over 20,000 people gathered to welcome them home from Paris.
Team Ireland were greeted by cheering crowds as they disembarked at the airport before getting on board buses headed for O’Connell Street.
The 133 athletes took the stage outside the GPO after Ireland had the most successful Olympic Games in the state’s history.
The athletics team were first to make an appearance and express their thanks to the crowd for turning up to welcome them home.
Hurdler Sarah Lavin held back tears as she said: “It’s totally surreal. Irish people are the best supporters in the world and we felt it on the track.”
Sophie Becker said: “When I heard there was a homecoming I thought it would be a bit like a party when you’re afraid no one is going to show up.”
“It’s absolutely amazing, it’s amazing to see this turnout,” said Thomas Barr.
Home sweet home 💚✨#TeamIreland | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/68YYeSTtth— Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) August 12, 2024
After the athletics team came the boxers led out by gold medallist Kellie Harrington with the crowd cheering “Kellie, Kellie”.
She immediately asked for the boxing coaches to join them on the stage.
Beaming, Harrington said: “It hasn’t actually sunk in yet but it’s the stuff of dreams, to be honest with you.”
“To have the support of this great nation, it’s just fantastic,” she said.
“It really does mean the world to us,” she said on behalf of Team Ireland as a whole. “We’re a small nation but we’re a mighty nation.”
Harrington said that the Olympics in Paris was “the last leg of the journey” but her coach Zaur Antia said she could do the business a third time after winning gold in the last two Games.
Harrington replied: “I’m done.”
A second event will be held in Dublin’s north inner city for local hero Harrington at 7pm.
After that came the rowers, cyclists and horse riders, followed by the men’s rugby sevens team, the sailing team, the swimmers and Ireland’s Taekwondo fighter Jack Woolley.
The ceremony was briefly paused, however, as someone in the crowd needed medical attention.
RTÉ’s hosts called for a doctor or medic to come to their aid as silence descended on what had been a raucous crowd. Medics quickly gave a thumbs up and the proceedings resumed.
After a disappointing finish for the sevens team in Paris, the members on stage said that the team still has the ability to go far in the future and to keep growing the relatively new sport in Ireland.
‘So magical’
Gold medal winning rower Fintan McCarthy, gold and bronze medallist swimmer Daniel Wiffen, bronze medallist swimmer Mona McSharry and gold medal winning gymnast Rhy McCleneghan then took the stage alongside rowing pair Daire Lynch and Phillip Doyle who won bronze in Paris.
McCarthy said his rowing partner Paul O’Donovan had already gone “back to work, back to training” and hinted at the pair’s involvement in the LA Games in four years’ time.
Mona McSharry said it was a “dream come true” to be a medal winning Olympian.
“I don’t think I’ve ever cried that much,” she said, describing the moment on the podium as “so magical”.
Asked about her possible retirement, McSharry said she would take four months off and then assess her options.
Daniel Wiffen, who was taken to hospital yesterday due to illness, said he is feeling ok now.
“I definitely knew I was going to win,” he said of his 800m victory.
“Walking out into the stadium was crazy,” he said, adding that he could feel the whole country was behind him while competing.
“I’m sure in LA we’ll be both on the podium,” he said about his brother who was supporting him throughout the Games in Paris.
Daire Lynch said it was great to be home and that he hoped the sport of rowing would continue to grow in his native Clonmel after winning the bronze medal.
“It makes a big difference between third and fourth,” said his partner Phillip Doyle.
Rhy McCleneghan thanked the crowd for coming out to support Team Ireland.
He said he treated his Olympic final routine as “just another training session”.
He also said it was the best pommel horse final he’s ever seen, “and I’ve seen them all”.
McCleneghan joked that he might give boxing a go but said he’d be “humbled” if he fought Kellie Harrington.
‘Enormous joy’
Speaking ahead of the homecoming, Lord Mayor of Dublin James Geoghegan said: “We’ve all enjoyed watching the Irish Athletes do us proud in Paris.
“Now is our chance to tell them in person just how proud we are of them. I have no doubt their efforts will have inspired lots of girls and boys all over the city and country to try and be like them some day,” he said in a statement.
Speaking to Morning Ireland earlier, Geoghegan said of the ceremony: “We may not have Tom Cruise and Snoop Dogg, but we do have Marty Morrissey and Sinéad Kissane.”
Cruise and Snoop Dogg were among those who took part in the closing ceremony last night, as the Olympics torch was handed from Paris to Los Angeles.
Taoiseach Simon Harris and Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman are also in attendance this afternoon.
“We’ve had very little work done in this country over the last fortnight,” Harris said on stage.
The Taoiseach said the Paris Games has left a legacy for young boys and girls to follow.
“Its lifted our spirits,” Harris said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you,”
President Michael D Higgins congratulated the Irish athletes in a statement last night.
“As President of Ireland, may I extend my congratulations and appreciation to all those Olympians who have represented our country with such distinction over the last two and a half weeks,” he said.
“Each of our record-setting medallists has brought enormous joy to all those watching across our island and beyond and has been a source of encouragement.
“All those who achieved so much by qualifying and competing to such a high standard have made Irish people everywhere so immensely proud.”
We’re more used to seeing Daniel Wiffen’s head popping out the swimming pool. Not today… (and he’s got a little company🥇🥉) pic.twitter.com/jAPhfiwggv— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) August 12, 2024
Wiffen illness
Cork rower Fintan McCarthy and Sligo swimmer Mona McSharry, two of our medal-winners, carried the Irish flag during the closing ceremony. McCarthy replaced Daniel Wiffen as flag bearer after the swimmer was forced to withdraw due to illness.
Wiffen had to be rushed to hospital yesterday.
In a post on social media late last night, Wiffen thanked those who had expressed support and said he hoped to make an appearance in Ireland today, which he has.
Wiffen was pictured leaning out of the cockpit window on the plane that brought the Irish team home this afternoon.
“I’m incredibly disappointed to miss out on the opportunity to be flag bearer last night,” he said on X last night.
“Yesterday I rushed to hospital as I was very unwell with a bug that I am being treated for, and am feeling better now. I hope everyone enjoys the evening and I hope to be well enough to seeing everyone when we get home.”
‘Proud to be Irish’
Nicky from Dublin came to the event with her daughters Alex and Grace.
“I just felt it was important to come out and support them, they’ve done amazingly well, in all the sports. They were unbelievable,” she said.
Kevin Dwane travelled from Offaly to attend the event. “It’s a bit of history, and it’s great to see the young people achieving what they did,” he said.
“They’re absolutely marvellous and they deserve all the credit for what they’ve done. I’m so proud of them and I’m proud to be Irish.”
The homecoming is about to kick off, more @rtenews @RTEsport pic.twitter.com/3o6bT9h1Q4— Paul Deighan (@PaulDeighano) August 12, 2024
Minister for Sport Catherine Martin and Minister of State for Sport and Physical Education Thomas Byrne welcomed the athletes home.
Martin said: “Team Ireland has made the nation so proud, our most successful team ever at an Olympic Games.
“Over these past few weeks, thousands of Irish supporters travelled to France to loudly cheer on the team and it was clear that our athletes greatly appreciated this support.
“Back home in Ireland, there has also been great support for our athletes every step of the way.
“I want to congratulate everyone who has been involved in this endeavour from the athletes to the coaches, the sporting bodies, the Olympic Federation through to the Sport Ireland Institute and beyond.
Byrne added: “We sent our biggest ever team to the Paris Games, and they have returned with our greatest ever medal haul.
“That is an outstanding achievement and I want to congratulate each member of Team Ireland on their performance.”
Transport
Luas Green Line services will be suspended between Dominic and St Stephen’s Green Luas Stops from 9.30am until 10pm today to facilitate the homecoming event.
Luas Green Line services will run between Broombridge and Dominic Luas Stops, and from St Stephen’s Green to Brides Glen Luas Stops only during this time.
The Luas Red Line services will be suspended between Smithfield and The Point stops from 9.30am until 10pm.
Valid Luas tickets will be accepted on Dublin Bus.
Buses will be diverted from O’Connell Street from 10am and will re-commence on the north side of the street at 5pm and on the south side of the street at 10pm.
Members of the public are asked to enter O’Connell Street from the O’Connell Bridge end.
With reporting from Órla Ryan, Jane Moore and Press Association
Written by David MacRedmond and posted on TheJournal.ie