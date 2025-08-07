Advertisement
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrating a goal against Real Madrid last season. Alamy Stock Photo
Premier Sports and Disney+ to show La Liga games in Ireland for next three seasons

Premier Sports will show every La Liga game except for the 8:30pm Saturday kick-off, which will be streamed on Disney.
1.57pm, 7 Aug 2025

PREMIER SPORTS WILL continue to broadcast live matches from the Spanish top flight in Ireland and the UK for the next three seasons, while the 8:30pm Saturday kick-off will be streamed exclusively on Disney+.

Premier have renewed their rights deal with La Liga until the end of the 2027/28 campaign, while subscribers to Disney+ — whose parent company owns ESPN — can watch the Saturday-night game as part of the standard €9.99 monthly package.

Aside from the standalone Saturday-night fixture on Disney, Premier Sports will show every match live as part of its new agreement with La Liga.

Champions Barcelona will begin the defence of their title away to Mallorca at 6:30pm on Saturday, 16 August, while Real Madrid’s campaign will begin at home to Osasuna at 8pm on Tuesday, 19 August. Both of those games will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Disney’s first game will come straight after Barca’s season opener, when Valencia host Real Sociedad at 8:30pm on Saturday, 16 August.

The first Clásico of the 2025/26 season is currently set for the Bernabéu on the weekend of 25/26 October, with the exact date to be confirmed. As such, its Irish and UK broadcaster has yet to be determined.

