How well do you remember Ireland’s 2019 campaign?

Just two minutes into Ireland's away game with Gibraltar, what proved a distraction in the background? A streaker running on the side of the pitch. A remarkably large English flag.

A plane taking off. A Labrador performing unusual tricks for a rapt audience.

Which of these players did not score for Ireland in a competitive fixture in 2019? Conor Hourihane Jeff Hendrick

James Collins David McGoldrick

Which of these players finished top scorer in Ireland's group? Christian Eriksen Christian Gytkjær

Martin Braithwaite Kasper Dolberg

Which of these Swiss players controversially ruled himself out of their game with Ireland in Dublin? Nico Elvedi Breel Embolo

Fabian Schär Xherdan Shaqiri

Ireland's game at home to Georgia was famously interrupted by what? A John Aldridge-starring light show. A tennis-ball protest.

A hailstorm. A special news bulletin.

Which of these players didn't make their Ireland debut in 2019? Troy Parrott Jack Byrne

James Collins Michael Obafemi

How many clean sheets did the Irish defence pick up in their 8 group games? 3 4

5 6

How many games in total has Mick McCarthy now managed in his second spell as Ireland manager? 8 9

10 11

What group were Ireland in? B C

D E