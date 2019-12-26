This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How well do you remember Ireland’s 2019 campaign?

A review of the past 12 months of the Boys in Green’s games.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,358 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4937838

Just two minutes into Ireland's away game with Gibraltar, what proved a distraction in the background?
A streaker running on the side of the pitch.
A remarkably large English flag.

A plane taking off.
A Labrador performing unusual tricks for a rapt audience.
Which of these players did not score for Ireland in a competitive fixture in 2019?
Conor Hourihane
Jeff Hendrick

James Collins
David McGoldrick
Which of these players finished top scorer in Ireland's group?
Christian Eriksen
Christian Gytkjær

Martin Braithwaite
Kasper Dolberg
Which of these Swiss players controversially ruled himself out of their game with Ireland in Dublin?
Nico Elvedi
Breel Embolo

Fabian Schär
Xherdan Shaqiri
Ireland's game at home to Georgia was famously interrupted by what?
A John Aldridge-starring light show.
A tennis-ball protest.

A hailstorm.
A special news bulletin.
Which of these players didn't make their Ireland debut in 2019?
Troy Parrott
Jack Byrne

James Collins
Michael Obafemi
How many clean sheets did the Irish defence pick up in their 8 group games?
3
4

5
6
How many games in total has Mick McCarthy now managed in his second spell as Ireland manager?
8
9

10
11
What group were Ireland in?
B
C

D
E
How many bank accounts do the FAI have, according to their Oireachtas appearance earlier this year?
1
12

24
36
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this year.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next year.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

