Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 1996-97 season?
How well do you remember the campaign when Man United triumphed, Arsene Wenger came on the scene and Eric Cantona announced his retirement.
Southampton beat Man United 6-3. What did United famously do at half-time?
Attempt Harry's challenge
Change their jerseys
Aggressively harass the linesman
Try to get the game called off
Which of these teams didn't get relegated?
Middlesbrough
Nottingham Forest
Sunderland
Coventry
Which of these players won the PFA Players' Player of the Year award?
Juninho
Alan Shearer
David Beckham
Gianfranco Zola
Which of these Irish footballers made the PFA Team of the Year?
Roy Keane
Denis Irwin
Paul McGrath
Robbie Keane
Arsene Wenger was unveiled as Arsenal manager in September 1996. What club had he most recently managed before joining the North London outfit?
Strasbourg
Nancy
Nagoya Grampus Eight
Monaco
Which player topped the assists chart that season?
Eric Cantona
Neal Ardley
Dennis Bergkamp
Andy Hinchcliffe
Which of these teams finished highest in the table?
Leicester
Tottenham
Sheffield Wednesday
Leeds
Middlesbrough suffered a three-point deduction that season. Why?
Match fixing
Unilaterally postponing a fixture
Turning up with the wrong jerseys
Outlining their political support for the Labour Party
Man United earned the record for fewest points in a season while winning the league, which still stands to this day. How many points did they finish on?
75
82
86
90
Which of these players did Middlesbrough not sign?
Pierluigi Casiraghi
Fabrizio Ravanelli
Emerson
Branco
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
