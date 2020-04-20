This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 1996-97 season?

How well do you remember the campaign when Man United triumphed, Arsene Wenger came on the scene and Eric Cantona announced his retirement.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 20 Apr 2020, 7:00 AM
Southampton beat Man United 6-3. What did United famously do at half-time?
Attempt Harry's challenge
Change their jerseys

Aggressively harass the linesman
Try to get the game called off
Which of these teams didn't get relegated?
Middlesbrough
Nottingham Forest

Sunderland
Coventry
Which of these players won the PFA Players' Player of the Year award?
Juninho
Alan Shearer

David Beckham
Gianfranco Zola
Which of these Irish footballers made the PFA Team of the Year?
Roy Keane
Denis Irwin

Paul McGrath
Robbie Keane
Arsene Wenger was unveiled as Arsenal manager in September 1996. What club had he most recently managed before joining the North London outfit?
Strasbourg
Nancy

Nagoya Grampus Eight
Monaco
Which player topped the assists chart that season?
Eric Cantona
Neal Ardley

Dennis Bergkamp
Andy Hinchcliffe
Which of these teams finished highest in the table?
Leicester
Tottenham

Sheffield Wednesday
Leeds
Middlesbrough suffered a three-point deduction that season. Why?
Match fixing
Unilaterally postponing a fixture

Turning up with the wrong jerseys
Outlining their political support for the Labour Party
Man United earned the record for fewest points in a season while winning the league, which still stands to this day. How many points did they finish on?
75
82

86
90
Which of these players did Middlesbrough not sign?
Pierluigi Casiraghi
Fabrizio Ravanelli

Emerson
Branco
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

