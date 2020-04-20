Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 1996-97 season?

Southampton beat Man United 6-3. What did United famously do at half-time? Attempt Harry's challenge Change their jerseys

Aggressively harass the linesman Try to get the game called off

Which of these teams didn't get relegated? Middlesbrough Nottingham Forest

Sunderland Coventry

Which of these players won the PFA Players' Player of the Year award? Juninho Alan Shearer

David Beckham Gianfranco Zola

Which of these Irish footballers made the PFA Team of the Year? Roy Keane Denis Irwin

Paul McGrath Robbie Keane

Arsene Wenger was unveiled as Arsenal manager in September 1996. What club had he most recently managed before joining the North London outfit? Strasbourg Nancy

Nagoya Grampus Eight Monaco

Which player topped the assists chart that season? Eric Cantona Neal Ardley

Dennis Bergkamp Andy Hinchcliffe

Which of these teams finished highest in the table? Leicester Tottenham

Sheffield Wednesday Leeds

Middlesbrough suffered a three-point deduction that season. Why? Match fixing Unilaterally postponing a fixture

Turning up with the wrong jerseys Outlining their political support for the Labour Party

Man United earned the record for fewest points in a season while winning the league, which still stands to this day. How many points did they finish on? 75 82

86 90