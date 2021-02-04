BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 4 February 2021
Advertisement

'Huge error' as Ajax omit club-record signing from Europa League run-in

Sebastien Haller joined the Dutch side from West Ham in early January.

By AFP Thursday 4 Feb 2021, 7:34 PM
1 hour ago 4,391 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5345881
Ajax player Sebastien Haller (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Ajax player Sebastien Haller (file pic).
Ajax player Sebastien Haller (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

DUTCH CHAMPIONS Ajax admitted Thursday that they had made a “huge” mistake in failing to register record signing Sebastien Haller for the remainder of their Europa League campaign.

The Franco-Ivorian striker joined the club from West Ham in early January for a club record €22.5 million and ought to have been included on their Europa League roster but somehow was overlooked. 

“It’s a huge administrative error on our part,” Ajax coach Erik ten Hag said on the club’s website. 

“Something went wrong, an administrative error with major consequences. But as long as there is a chance that we can still register him, we have to go for it. We did not get him for nothing.” 

Ajax face French club Lille in the round of 32 on 18 and 25 February. 

Since his transfer, 26-year-old Haller has stood out with two goals and four assists in six Eredivisie appearances. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It’s an incredible setback for him but he’s realistic,” said Ten Hag. 

“He’s pretty unperturbed. He was on fire at practice this morning.”

Ajax have announced that they will take action with Uefa to rectify Haller’s omission. 

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie