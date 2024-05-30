Leinster unsure if Keenan will be available for URC knockout rounds

LEINSTER COACH JACQUES Nienaber says the province do not know if Hugo Keenan will be available to play any role across the URC knockouts.

Keenan will miss tomorrow’s URC clash with Connacht as the fullback returns to Sevens Rugby in Madrid, ahead of potentially representing Ireland in the Paris Olympics.

Leinster have already secured a home quarter-final and hope to be involved in the semi-finals and final. Having Keenan available for the run-in would be a major boost but Nienaber says his understanding is that the 27-year-old will not feature for the province again this season.

“I am not 100% sure, that is Leo [Cullen],” Nienaber said.

“They manage that. That conversation they obviously had with David [Nucifora] regarding how it would work, and the Sevens, and that I am not privy to that.

My understanding is that he will not be available at all. If you ask me how accurate that might be, I would say about 10%.”

Last weekend’s Champions Cup final defeat to Toulouse means Leinster are facing the possibility of a third straight season without a trophy. Yet Nienaber says the province had no issues in releasing Keenan for Sevens duty – even if it damages their chances landing a URC title.

“I think it probable is up to the player as well if that’s your dream,” Nienaber said.

“I mean South Africa are well known for letting players play Sevens and if you think in that way the squad that won the World Cup in – [Kurt-Lee] Arendse came from Sevens, Commonwealth gold. Cheslin Kolbe, Olympics bronze. Kwagga Smith, Olympic bronze, so there’s a lot of players.

“The Olympics is such a big thing. For me, I 100% understand [Antoine] Dupont’s decision. I understand Hugo’s decision.

“I mean if that is a dream of yours, if you are good enough to compete in both codes… I know from the club and the fans [point of view] but you know players also have dreams, so me, I feel don’t stand in the guy’s way.

Nienaber and Keenan during a Leinster training session. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“Yeah it’s important for us to get a trophy and he’s unbelievable player for us and he’s important for us but if that’s your dream to represent your country in the Olympics, and the way the Irish set up is currently I think they have an unbelievable chance of getting that medal.

“It’s the biggest sporting event in the world, so that puts it in perspective.”

Nienaber continued to stress that Leinster would never put the club’s best interests ahead of a player’s wishes.

“Leinster is a club, is a family and players have needs and if a player’s need is to go and… It’s almost like if it’s a very important Monday training and a player and his wife is pregnant and they are having the first scan. Is it humane to tell a guy ‘No, it’s more important to be at the training?’

“At the end of the day… A friend of mine’s daughter, 16, died of cancer on the weekend. It puts into perspective this is a game, this is a club, it’s the URC, it’s rugby. There’s much bigger things in life than rugby, much bigger things.

“For me personally, again like with Cheslin and them, it’s phenomenal they have an Olympic gold medal. It’s phenomenal. It’s like having a World Cup medal.

“I don’t think the club will ever stand in the way of the personal ambitions of a player because we’re a family because we love him he loves us.

“I promise you that decision tore him apart inside because I know he feels ‘I’m dropping my brothers here.’ But the brothers say ‘listen, we understand, we support you with your decision.’ I think that’s the beauty of the club.

“You have to look as the human side of things as well. I must say in Leinster there’s a big human element in the way they do business.”