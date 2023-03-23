'As a fellow fullback, I feel for him' - Keenan accepted Steward apology

THERE ARE NO hard feelings on Hugo Keenan’s side. He actually feels sympathy for Freddie Steward, knowing as he does the difficulties of being at number 15 and the general complexities of rugby.

The pair of them collided heavily last weekend at the Aviva Stadium, with Keenan getting a sense of the sheer bulk of the 6ft 5ins, 110kg England fullback. Steward’s elbow smashed into Ireland international Keenan’s head in jarring fashion, forcing the Irishman off for a Head Injury Assessment he didn’t return from.

Steward was red-carded by referee Jaco Peyper but that decision was overturned at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening, with the committee deciding it should only have been yellow. It’s a decision Keenan has no qualms with.

“It’s probably fair enough, isn’t it?” said Keenan yesterday.

“It’s up to the citing commissioners and the refs to make those decisions but it was a bit of an accident, wasn’t it? He was very apologetic nearly straight away after and then after on the pitch as well.

“As a fellow fullback, I feel for him in those positions. I think it was just one of those sort of rugby incidents, it’s not like it was a reckless high challenge or anything like that.”

Steward and Keenan caught up on the pitch afterward, when the Englishman apologised again and the Ireland fullback “accepted it completely.”

The collision has sparked huge debate in the rugby world, with the discussion raging on in the wake of Steward’s red card being rescinded. As Keenan pointed out, this was an extremely rare situation.

“It was a weird incident,” said Keenan. “You never really see it. They’re just trying to eradicate any contact with the head and it’s obviously an important issue to get right, but it’s probably more so for the high tackles or dangerous clearouts.

“It’s a tough one to know, so you just have to trust the higher powers and refs and citing commissioners to do their job to the best they can, and make the best call they can.”

Keenan was speaking yesterday on his first day back in Leinster camp after an enjoyable few nights celebrating the Grand Slam. He hopes to complete his return-to-play protocols and be back in full training next week to be available for his province’s Champions Cup round-of-16 clash with Ulster at the Aviva Stadium.

Despite the heavy collision with Steward, Keenan explained that he has no blank spots from last Saturday’s win over the English and what followed.

“I remember it all,” said Keenan. “It was a good whack but I still knew exactly where I was, what the score was, everything about the game. So it was a pretty close call, I just failed the HIA.

“I think with the independent doctor, I was a small bit down on one of the tests so between that and the actual video evidence, you just have to trust the advice of the doctors. I was obviously mad keen to get back out there and very disappointed not to be able to because I certainly don’t like watching the games from the sideline.

“Jeez, the stress levels and the anxiety, oh God, I’m not used to it and I don’t want to get used to it. But thankfully, the lads stepped up and were brilliant. Jimmy [O'Brien, his replacement] did a great job and the whole 1 to 23 were brilliant.”

It was a superb Six Nations for Keenan, who played every minute up until being forced off last weekend and who has deservedly been nominated for player of the championship along with Ireland team-mates Mack Hansen and Caelan Doris.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Keenan with his parents, Avril and Paul. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Typically, Keenan brushes it off by crediting the team. While he’s obviously part of an excellent collective, his individual form has been remarkable.

He’s not pausing to reflect too much now that he’s back on Leinster duty and so keen to add to the achievements he has enjoyed with Ireland. He reminded us that he has yet to win a trophy in blue.

“We’re already trying to turn the page and focus on the URC and Champions Cup because I still I don’t have one of them to my name, so that’s where the focus is going to be on now and where all the attention is,’ said Keenan.

“We’re into finals rugby now so it’s exciting.”

