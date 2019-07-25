This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Argentinian Santillan becomes second fighter to die in devastating week for boxing

The 23-year-old passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 6:28 PM
28 minutes ago 2,504 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4740821
Hugo Santillan (1996-2019).
Image: World Boxing Council
Hugo Santillan (1996-2019).
Hugo Santillan (1996-2019).
Image: World Boxing Council

ARGENTINE BOXER HUGO Santillan has died from injuries sustained in his draw with Uruguay’s Eduardo Javier Abreu in Bueonos Aires on Saturday.

The 23-year-old’s tragic passing is the second to devastate the sport inside a week, coming just two days after Russia’s Maxim Dadashev — also a light-welterweight — died in Maryland, USA, following a world-title eliminator last Friday.

Santillan’s death was confirmed by the World Boxing Council (WBC), for whose minor continental belt he fought last weekend. The WBC’s statement on Thursday read:

RIP Hugo Santillan. He passed away from injuries suffered during Saturday’s fight which ended in a draw.

Following his fight, Santillan was seen being held upright by his corner while the result of his fight was announced. He eventually collapsed to the canvas, requiring oxygen before being taken to hospital.

The former South American super-featherweight champion underwent surgery after developing a clot on his brain.

He suffered kidney failure and went into a coma, with the cause of death reported as being heart failure in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Upon admission to the hospital, he had successive kidney failure and he did not come out of his coma,” stated Dr. Graciela Olocco, director of the hospital to which Santillan was admitted.

“He had swelling of his brain and he never recovered consciousness. The swelling continued to worsen and it affected the functioning of the rest of his organs.”

