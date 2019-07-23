This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 23 July, 2019
Russian boxer Dadashev dies of injuries suffered in world-title eliminator on Friday

The 28-year-old suffered a brain bleed and was rushed to hospital after his fight with Subriel Matias in Maryland.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 5:42 PM
Maxim Dadashev.
Image: Marcel Thomas
Maxim Dadashev.
Maxim Dadashev.
Image: Marcel Thomas

RUSSIAN WORLD-TITLE CONTENDER Maxim Dadashev has died from injuries suffered in his stoppage defeat to Subriel Matias in Maryland on Friday night.

Dadashev’s trainer, Buddy McGirt, and his strength and conditioning coach, Donatas Janusevicius, informed ESPN of the 28-year-old’s death on Tuesday.

Though his fighter wished to continue on the night, McGirt threw in the towel after the 11th round of Dadashev’s world-title eliminator. The veteran trainer remarked post-fight: “God forbid — one punch, as you know, can change a whole guy’s life and I wasn’t going to let that happen.

“I’d rather have them be mad at me for a day or two than to be mad at me for the rest of their life.”

Dadashev collapsed and vomited before he reached the changing rooms and later departed the arena in an ambulance, unconscious. He underwent surgery to relieve a subdural hematoma (brain bleeding) and was placed in a medically induced coma.

Per ESPN, neurosurgeon Mary IH Cobb told Dadashev’s manager, Egis Klimas, and Janusevicius on Saturday morning that the boxer had suffered a brain bleed on his right side, that his head was shaved and his scalp opened up, and that he was showing signs of severe brain damage.

He had been given medication to decrease swelling.

EALKyxoU0AA_JnQ Monaghan's Stevie McKenna (L) had sparred with Dadashev in California.

Dadashev had an amateur record of 281-20 and was undefeated in 13 professional fights before Friday’s loss. He was the IBF’s third-ranked light-welterweight.

A resident of Oxnard in California, he had intended to apply for his green card following his fight with Matias.

He leaves behind his wife — who had flown to the States to be at his bedside — and their son.

