Hungary produce incredible late comeback to reach the Euros at Iceland's expense

Hungary's Adam Szalai under pressure from Ragnar Sigurdsson and Aron Gunnarsson of Iceland. Source: AP/PA Images

HUNGARY HAVE QUALIFIED for Euro 2020 after coming from behind to beat Iceland 2-1 in a dramatic play-off final in Budapest tonight.

Iceland had led for most of the game after Gylfi Sigurdsson’s early free-kick slipped through the grasp of home goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, but Loic Nego equalised in the 88th minute before Dominik Szoboszlai scored an injury-time winner.

The Hungarians will go into Group F with World Cup holders France, Germany and reigning European champions Portugal.

They will play two group games at home in Budapest.

Szoboszlai winner in injury time to send Hungary through. This after Iceland was leading 1-0 in the 87th minute pic.twitter.com/pQtMjWdZrx — J (@Matamatically) November 12, 2020

© – AFP, 2020