Hungary handed spectator ban by Uefa due to supporters' racism and homophobia at Euros

The Hungarians will also have to display a banner containing Uefa’s ‘#EqualGame’ logo and have been fined €100,000.

By Gavan Casey Friday 9 Jul 2021, 7:45 PM
Hungary salute their supporters following their group-stage defeat to Portugal.
HUNGARY HAVE BEEN ordered by Uefa to play their next three games behind closed doors — with one suspended — and fined €100,000 following racist abuse from their supporters and homophobic banners in the stands during their Euro 2020 group-stage matches.

Hungary will also be made to display a banner containing Uefa’s #EqualGame logo.

A homophobic banner was seen in the stands at the Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital of Budapest during the group hosts’ defeat to Portugal in their opening game at this summer’s tournament. Monkey chants were also heard during Hungary’s draw with France at the same ground.

Incidents of homophobic chanting were also alleged to have occurred as the Hungarians were knocked out of the tournament in their final group game, a 2-2 draw with Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Uefa appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector on 20 June to investigate “potential discriminatory incidents” during the matches against Portugal and France.

That investigation was broadened following the final group fixture in Munich.

The sanction imposed by Uefa does not apply to 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which are organised by global governing body Fifa, and so fans should still be present for Hungary’s next home game against Euro 2020 finalists England in September.

Uefa previously faced criticism for refusing to grant permission for Munich’s Allianz Arena to be lit up in rainbow colours in support of the LGBTI+ community.

Hungarian president Victor Orban’s right-wing government last month passed a law which bans the “promotion” of homosexuality to children by making illegal any educational material in which homosexuality is referenced.

