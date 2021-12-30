Membership : Access or Sign Up
13 hurlers who retired from the inter-county game in 2021

This talented lot walked away after lengthy careers.

FOR THESE PLAYERS, 2021 brought an end to their inter-county careers. 

Among them are All-Ireland winning captains, provincial winners, multiple All-Stars, great scorers, solid defenders and long-serving veterans.

This list is made up of players who retired after inter-county pre-season officially returned in April. 

For the list of footballers who retired in 2021, go here.

pjimage (5) Fennelly, Canning, Maher and Keaney all stepped away in 2021. Source: Inpho

***************** 

1. Aidan Harte (Galway)

Gort’s Harte collected All-Ireland titles at minor, U21 and senior grades, completing the set in 2017. The 33-year-old was first drafted into the squad in 2007 and after being initially deployed as a forward, he became an ever-present on the half-back line in his later years. The other accolades he won include three Leinster titles and three Allianz Hurling League successes.

rory-oconnor-and-aidan-harte Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

2. Bill Cooper (Cork)

Cooper landed three Munster senior titles during his career in 2014, 2018 and 2019, but injury saw him sidelined for Cork’s run to last year’s All-Ireland final and the 2013 decider. The 34-year-old combative midfielder first broke onto the team in 2011 but really came to prominence under Jimmy Barry-Murphy in 2014. 

bill-cooper Source: James Crombie/INPHO

3. Brendan Maher (Tipperary)

When Maher announced his decision to retire in August, it brought the curtain down on one of the great careers of modern times. The former All-Ireland winning captain lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup on three occasions, in addition to two minors and an U21 success. A versatile player, he won All-Stars at midfield and wing-back, while he was employed as a man-marking corner-back at stages in his latter years. He also won Young Hurler of the Year in 2010.

brendan-maher-lifts-the-liam-maccarthy-cup Source: James Crombie/INPHO

4. Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny)

Fennelly took a year out in 2021 and confirmed his retirement in November. The big full-forward was an extremely difficult man to stop in full flow. With an eye for goal, he scored 14 goals for the Cats in championship hurling. He first broke onto Brian Cody’s panel in 2011 collected four All-Ireland SHC titles and two All-Stars.

colin-fennelly-lifts-the-bob-okeeffe-cup-with-his-team-as-leinster-senior-hurling-champions Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

5. Colm Spillane (Cork)

Injuries curtailed the 28-year-old’s involvement in 2021 and he decided to hang up his hurley at a relatively young age. Spillane debuted back in 2013, but had to wait until 2017 before making his championship bow. He went on to collect Munster medals in 2017 and 2018, while he was nominated for an All-Star both years. Injuries hit him hard during his career. He suffered a torn cruciate in 2016 and endured back problems at other stages. 

colm-spillane Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

6. Conal Keaney (Dublin)

Keaney played at the top level for Dublin in both codes, making his hurling debut as a Leaving Cert student in 2001 before lining out with the footballers between 2004 and 2010. After switching back to the small ball code, he won National Hurling League and Leinster honours in 2011 and 2013 respectively under Anthony Daly. He initially retired from inter-county hurling in 2016 before he was coaxed back by Pat Gilroy. He retired for a second time in April. 

conal-keaney-and-shane-ryan-celebrate-at-the-end-of-the-game Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

7. Eoin Cadogan (Cork)

Cadogan retired in November after playing in his fourth All-Ireland final across both codes. He won a football All-Ireland with the Rebels in 2010 and focused solely on hurling after 2014. The all-action defnender also won three Allianz Football League crowns and two Munster football titles, in addition to hurling provincial medals in 2014 and 2018. 

eoin-cadogan-helps-tj-reid-up-after-the-game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

8. Joe Canning (Galway)

One of the greatest players in history, Canning’s illustrious career came to a surprising end in July. The 32-year-old called time on his playing days 14 years after he first joined the panel. His best year came in 2017 when he won an All-Ireland and Hurler of the Year. Injures in the latter years hampered the Portumna man, who became the all-time championship top scorer in his final season. 

joe-canning-celebrates-with-the-liam-maccarthy-cup Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

9. Joey Holden (Kilkenny)

Holden became the second Kilkenny player to announce his retirement after Ballyhale’s county title victory. He captained the Cats to the 2015 All-Ireland, the second of two Celtic Crosses he won during his career. He also picked up an All-Star in 2015.

joey-holden-after-the-game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

10. Kevin Moran (Waterford)

Moran logged 16 seasons with Waterford before calling time on his career. He made his debut as a 19-year-old in 2006 and went on to line out in three All-Ireland SHC finals in 2008, 2017 and 2020. He lifted a pair of Munster titles (2008 and 2010) and a National Hurling League crown in 2015. A two-time All-Star, Moran’s versatility and leadership were vital to Waterford teams across three decades. 

kevin-moran Source: James Crombie/INPHO

11. Matthew Whelan (Laois)

The long-serving Laois hurler made more appearances for the county than any other player in history. His career concluded in July after 15 years. The strong and brave defender who was smart in possession was full-back on the Joe McDonagh winning side in 2019. He held the same position for the famous win over Dublin later that summer. 

matthew-whelan-with-sean-bleahene Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

12. Shane Fives (Waterford)

Tourin defender Fives bowed out in November after a 13-year run with the Waterford senior hurlers. He won a Munster title in 2010 and played in two All-Ireland deciders. 

ryan-taylor-and-shane-fives Source: James Crombie/INPHO

13. Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford)

The Deise stopper stepped away from the panel this year and decided to make his exit permanent in October. A fantastic shot stopper with accurate puck-outs, his last game for Waterford came in the 2020 All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick. An All-Star winner in 2017, the Ballygunner clubman also won a National Hurling League title in 2015.

stephen-okeeffe Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

