Armagh hold off Tyrone to seal first league win, Carlow edge out Waterford

ARMAGH SECURED THEIR first win of the league with an impressive seven-point win over Tyrone.

After falling short against Galway last weekend, Kieran McGeeney’s All-Ireland champions got their campaign off the mark at home in the Athletic Grounds this evening.

A combination of an Andrew Murnin goal and three two-pointers powered Armagh into a 1-14 to 0-3 lead at half-time. The two-pointers came from goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty, Ross McQuillan and Murnin while Shea O’Hare, Darren McCurry and Seanie O’Donnell supplied Tyrone’s first-half tally.

A McCurry two-point score helped Tyrone eat into the deficit and the gap was down to 10 heading into the final quarter with Liam Gray and Brian Kennedy also finding their range.

Michael McKernan also provided a brace of two-pointers to bring the difference down to seven. But Armagh continued to tag on the scores as Jamar Hall and Murnin kept their scoreboard rolling to secure the win.

Advertisement

Armagh win another Tyrone kickout, with Oisín Conaty's superb pass culminating in a goal for Andrew Murnin.

📺 https://t.co/hzPmwWbTTe

🖥️ https://t.co/t1sy2WBPmF pic.twitter.com/FYuBlkAKwE — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) February 1, 2025

Earlier today, Tipperary snatched victory from Longford in the Division 4 football league after Mark Russell secured a two-point score in injury time.

The Kildare hurlers got the better of Kerry in Division 2. David Qualter starred with 1-12 while Cathal Dowling scored 1-1 in the first five minutes to send Kildare on the road to victory against an inexperienced Kerry side which included six debutants in the starting team.

Elsewhere in that Division, Mark McGratton’s 15 points helped steer Down to a comprehensive win over Derry in Owenbeg. Tim Prenter and Eoghan Sands also lifted green flags for the winners shortly after half-time.

In Division 3, London edged out Wicklow thanks to two crucial late points from David Devine and Dylan Dawson to pick up their second win of the league.

Cavan overcame Sligo at home in Kingspan Breffni as Liam O’Brien top-scored with 12 points while Canice Maher scored a vital goal in the 41st minute to help the hosts ease to victory.

Louth went two wins from two in Division 4 against Monaghan. Darren Geoghegan missed two penalties in the first half but still top-scored with 10 points, four of which were from play.

Peter Fortune and Sam Phelan struck second-half goals while Monaghan were reduced to 14 players after Shane Slevin was dismissed with a straight red card after 45 minutes.

Division 1 Football

Armagh 1-23 Tyrone 0-18

Division 4 Football

Tipperary 3-13 Longford 1-18

Waterford 0-12 Carlow 0-15

Division 2 Hurling

Kildare 2-28 Kerry 0-17

Derry 0-13 Down 2-26

Division 3 Hurling

Wicklow 1-17 London 1-18

Cavan 1-17 Sligo 1-12

Division 4 Hurling

Monaghan 0-12 Louth 2-24