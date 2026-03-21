Hurling league finals set for Easter Sunday double-header in Gaelic Grounds

LIMERICK’S TUS GAELIC Grounds will host the Division 1A and Division 1B Allianz Hurling League finals in a double-header on Easter Sunday, 5 April.

Limerick beat Galway by two points on Saturday night to set up a Division 1 final against holders Cork, who continued their league defence with a 24-point win against Offaly.

Throw-in for the Division 1A decider will be at 4pm on 5 April.

The game will be preceded by the Division 1B final between Clare and Dublin, which throws in at 1.45pm.

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Dublin’s win in Carlow on Saturday was enough to see them through to the decider at Wexford’s expense by virtue of their better scoring difference.

They’ll take on a Clare side who booked their own final place with a perfect six wins from six.