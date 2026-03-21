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Hurling league finals set for Easter Sunday double-header in Gaelic Grounds
LIMERICK’S TUS GAELIC Grounds will host the Division 1A and Division 1B Allianz Hurling League finals in a double-header on Easter Sunday, 5 April.
Limerick beat Galway by two points on Saturday night to set up a Division 1 final against holders Cork, who continued their league defence with a 24-point win against Offaly.
Throw-in for the Division 1A decider will be at 4pm on 5 April.
The game will be preceded by the Division 1B final between Clare and Dublin, which throws in at 1.45pm.
Dublin’s win in Carlow on Saturday was enough to see them through to the decider at Wexford’s expense by virtue of their better scoring difference.
They’ll take on a Clare side who booked their own final place with a perfect six wins from six.
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GAA Hurling Save the Date