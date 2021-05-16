BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 16 May 2021
Advertisement

Kilkenny and Waterford manage to hold off shock wins against Antrim and Westmeath

There was plenty of drama in Division 1 of the hurling league.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 16 May 2021, 3:41 PM
27 minutes ago 1,913 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5438939
Kilkenny’s Adrian Mullen and Gerard Walsh of Antrim.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Kilkenny’s Adrian Mullen and Gerard Walsh of Antrim.
Kilkenny’s Adrian Mullen and Gerard Walsh of Antrim.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

KILKENNY PREVENTED ANTRIM from pulling off another shock win in Division 1 of the Allianz Hurling League, as they pulled away in the final stages to secure a 1-28 to 3-15 win.

Antrim, who stunned Clare last weekend, were level with the Cats in the 43rd minute after two second-half goals from Conal Cunning and Ciaran Clarke.

Kilkenny began tagging on crucial scores to put some distance between the sides, but were forced to withstand a second fightback from the Saffrons after conceding a third goal courtesy of Neil McManus in the 63 minute.

That left the scoreline reading 1-23 to 3-13 to set-up a nervy finish at Nowlan Park.

But Brian Cody’s side weathered the storm as Alan Murphy and Conor Browne were among the scorers that helped register a seven-point win for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Waterford were also made to sweat for their 1-22 to 1-19 victory against Westmeath.

The Déise were leading by eight points on 50 minutes, with Mikey Kearney chipping in with a first-half goal.

But Westmeath gradually reduced the deficit as Killian Doyle and Davy Glennon both posted vital points before Doyle struck for a goal after 64 minutes that left just two points between the sides.

There were red cards for both teams in the second half. Waterford’s Jack Fagan was dismissed with two yellow cards in the 41st minute before Westmeath lost Cormac Boyle to a sending off after the hour mark.

Waterford sub Darragh Lyons was also sent to the line in the final stages.

It was Waterford who edged out this dramatic affair in the end, as Kevin Moran, Kieran Bennett split the posts late on to secure a three-point win.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Hurling Results:

Division 1 Group B: Kilkenny 1-28 Antrim 3-15

Division 1 Group A: Waterford 1-22 Westmeath 1-19

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie