Hyland, Greene post new Irish records as they storm into World swim semis

Darragh Greene completed a hat-trick of breaststroke national records while Brendan Hyland hit form in the 200m butterfly.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 10:05 AM
31 minutes ago 240 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4735556
File photo: Darragh Greene racing at the national championships in March.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
File photo: Darragh Greene racing at the national championships in March.
File photo: Darragh Greene racing at the national championships in March.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

TWO MORE IRISH swim records tumbled in South Korea today as the in-form Darragh Greene and Brendan Hyland earned places in World Championship semi-finals in their respective events.

Greene, fresh from posting a new national best in the 100m breaststroke on Sunday, completed a treble of Irish records when he finished fourth in his 50m breaststroke heat in a time of 26.94 seconds, shaving 0.32 seconds off the previous best by Barry Murphy.

“I really wanted to get back for a night swim, especially just missing out by one place (in the 100m Breaststroke), so yeah I was really fired up for it,’ said the Longford man in Gwangju.

Hyland is also looking ahead to a semi-final this afternoon after a brilliant start to his Championships finished with a time of 1:57.09 in the 200m butterfly, breaking his own previous record, set in March, by 0.12.

Hyland is aiming to go faster again and hit the Olympic qualifier time of 1:56.48 when his semi-final goes to blocks at 1.47pm Irish time today.

“I was a little bit cautious there, its always a bit like that in your first race, you don’t know how much you have in you, but I felt fine finishing that and I’ll get out there strong tonight and see what I’ve got.”

Greene, who went under the Olympic mark for the 100m breaststroke on Sunday, is ranked eighth for his semi-final which is under way at 12.41pm this afternoon.

