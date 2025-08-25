Limerick boss pays tribute as Corbett retires from inter-county football

LIMERICK MANAGER JIMMY Lee has paid tribute to Iain Corbett as he retires from inter-county football.

“Not all stories have happy endings,” Corbett wrote on Instagram yesterday as he called time on a 14-year senior career.

Lee, in charge since 2023 and from the same Newcastle West club as Corbett, shared a warm message on X.

It’s been an honour to be part of your journey ……. Hats off to you Iain. You have inspired your team mates, and the next generation to come. You have left the jersey in a better place. Legend pic.twitter.com/cJGBQyzNKz — Jimmy Lee (@Jimmyl62450) August 25, 2025

Corbett was an All-Star nominee in 2020, the first footballer from the Treaty county since 2010.

Corbett with his son, Dylan, after this year's Tailteann Cup final. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The Newcastle West clubman made his inter-county championship debut in 2012. He won three Division 4 League titles in 2013, 2020, and 2025.

Corbett’s final game was the 2025 Tailteann Cup final, in which Limerick were defeated by Kildare.