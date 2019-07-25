This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 25 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Henderson 'proud and excited' to succeed Best as Ulster's new club captain

Dan McFarland said it wasn’t a difficult decision to appoint Henderson as skipper for the 2019/20 season.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 10:58 AM
20 minutes ago 417 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4739672

IAIN HENDERSON HAS been appointed to succeed Rory Best as Ulster’s new club captain for the 2019/20 season.

The Ireland second row has captained his province on a number of occasions before, but takes over the role on a permanent basis following the retirement of long-serving Best. 

Iain Henderson Henderson takes over from Best as Ulster captain. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Having come up through the Ulster academy, Henderson has won 105 senior appearances for the northern province since making his debut against Connacht in 2012.

The 27-year-old, currently part of Ireland’s World Cup preparations, emerged as the outstanding candidate to replace Best in the role, having become a key player for both club and country.

Henderson has won 44 Test caps for Ireland and toured New Zealand with the Lions in 2017. 

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said it was an easy decision to hand the armband to the Craigavon native. 

“Iain has a deep love for his province. He understands exactly what it means to wear the Ulster jersey and this rubs off on those around him,” McFarland commented.

As a leader, he has demonstrated his ability to command respect through his professionalism and talismanic play.

“Asking Iain to be captain was not a difficult decision and because he is surrounded by a squad of good men, I know that he will flourish.”

Henderson added: “I’m incredibly proud and excited to be appointed as club captain. I had a good chat with Dan and I think we’re closely aligned in terms of how we see Ulster moving forward.

“I’ve got massive boots to fill with Rory outgoing, but it’s a challenge I’m really looking forward to.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie