Madigan gets his shot to show Ulster that class is permanent

WHAT IF IAN Madigan hadn’t ever left Irish rugby? We’ll never know but it’s an interesting one to ponder.

He departed at the age of 27, joining French club Bordeaux after playing for Leinster 147 times.

There were some glorious highs during seven years at senior level with his province, from featuring in two victorious Heineken Cup campaigns in 2011 and 2012 to starting the Challenge Cup and Pro14 final successes in 2013.

The Dublin man won Joe Schmidt over and became a regular squad member with Ireland under the Kiwi. Madigan was involved in both the 2014 and 2015 Six Nations successes and started the 2015 World Cup quarter-final against Argentina a week after impressing off the bench against France in a pool-stage win, replacing the injured Johnny Sexton.

The last of Madigan’s 31 Ireland caps came in 2016 on the tour of South Africa and like most of those before, it came off the bench. With Sexton around and then Paddy Jackson emerging, it was always difficult for Madigan to get starts at out-half in the biggest games for Ireland.

And with Sexton returning to Leinster from Racing in the summer of 2016, the situation was going to become very similar again with his province.

So, when Bordeaux came in with a strong two-year contract offer, Madigan’s head was understandably turned. By the time the IRFU made belated moves to keep him in Ireland with a move to one of the other provinces, Madigan had already sealed a deal in France.

It proved to be a frustrating experience for him in Bordeaux and he only stayed for one season. Things started well but he soon picked up a groin injury that he felt was partly related to how the club trained. He had other frustrations around how then-head coach Raphaël Ibañez operated and Madigan was in and out of the team after getting fit.

Playing against Argentina at the 2015 World Cup. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

It really started unraveling in the New Year of 2017 and Bordeaux released Madigan from his contract a year early, with Premiership side Bristol pouncing to sign him on a three-season deal.

The English club were still in the Championship at that stage and Madigan had an excellent first year, helping them to promotion. But the Irishman found things tougher over the next two seasons as Callum Sheedy came through so impressively at out-half.

Madigan maintained his usual level of professionalism and was well-regarded by his team-mates even if he didn’t play much in his final season there.

By now into his 30s, Madigan was welcomed back into Irish rugby in the summer of 2020 as Ulster snapped him up on a one-year deal. Madigan proved to be instantly popular, readily accepting a role that included mentoring younger players.

He had an impact on the pitch in that first season too, starting 10 games at out-half after rugby finally got going again amidst the pandemic. By January of last year, he had signed a two-year contract extension.

Last season was trickier for Madigan. Between a couple of injury frustrations and non-selection, he made just eight appearances and started only one game.

So it was with some curiosity that we waited to see how involved Madigan would be this season. Today, four games into the campaign he gets his first outing as he starts in the number 10 shirt against the Ospreys at the Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm, TG4].

Madigan scores a try in pre-season. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

The 33-year-old will be determined to show that class is permanent, bringing his distribution and kicking skills to the party as McFarland’s men look to get back to winning ways in the URC.

Madigan’s contract is up at the end of this season and he has been savvy away from the pitch in giving himself a headstart for life post-rugby, but he is a real competitor and will relish this chance to show Ulster’s coaches and supporters that there is plenty of road left for him in this sport.

Madigan’s career typifies the rollercoaster that rugby can be for players. Madigan has generally handled the spills and thrills with poise, so he’ll be keen to bring that trait to the fore in Belfast this evening.

Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Rob Lyttle

10. Ian Madigan

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. John Andrew

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor (captain)

5. Sam Carter

6. Nick Timoney

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16. Declan Moore

17. Andy Warwick

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Frank Bradshaw-Ryan

20. Marcus Rea

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Billy Burns

23. Aaron Sexton

Ospreys:

15. Max Nagy

14. Luke Morgan

13. Owen Watkin

12. Michael Collins

11. Keelan Giles

10. Stephen Myler

9. Reuben Morgan Williams

1. Gareth Thomas

2. Dewi Lake

3. Tom Botha

4. Rhys Davies

5. Huw Sutton

6. Will Griffiths

7. Jac Morgan

8. Dan Lydiate (captain)

Replacements:

16. Scott Baldwin

17. Nicky Smith

18. Rhys Henry

19. Jack Regan

20. Morgan Morris

21. Rhys Webb

22. Jack Walsh

23. Joe Hawkins

Referee: Ben Blain [SRU].