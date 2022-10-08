Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 8 October 2022
Advertisement

Madigan gets his shot to show Ulster that class is permanent

The 33-year-old has had a rollercoaster of a career with some huge highs and tough lows.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 8 Oct 2022, 6:15 AM
31 minutes ago 291 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5887273
Madigan has been with Ulster since 2020.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Madigan has been with Ulster since 2020.
Madigan has been with Ulster since 2020.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WHAT IF IAN Madigan hadn’t ever left Irish rugby? We’ll never know but it’s an interesting one to ponder.

He departed at the age of 27, joining French club Bordeaux after playing for Leinster 147 times.

There were some glorious highs during seven years at senior level with his province, from featuring in two victorious Heineken Cup campaigns in 2011 and 2012 to starting the Challenge Cup and Pro14 final successes in 2013.

The Dublin man won Joe Schmidt over and became a regular squad member with Ireland under the Kiwi. Madigan was involved in both the 2014 and 2015 Six Nations successes and started the 2015 World Cup quarter-final against Argentina a week after impressing off the bench against France in a pool-stage win, replacing the injured Johnny Sexton.

The last of Madigan’s 31 Ireland caps came in 2016 on the tour of South Africa and like most of those before, it came off the bench. With Sexton around and then Paddy Jackson emerging, it was always difficult for Madigan to get starts at out-half in the biggest games for Ireland.

And with Sexton returning to Leinster from Racing in the summer of 2016, the situation was going to become very similar again with his province.

So, when Bordeaux came in with a strong two-year contract offer, Madigan’s head was understandably turned. By the time the IRFU made belated moves to keep him in Ireland with a move to one of the other provinces, Madigan had already sealed a deal in France.

It proved to be a frustrating experience for him in Bordeaux and he only stayed for one season. Things started well but he soon picked up a groin injury that he felt was partly related to how the club trained. He had other frustrations around how then-head coach Raphaël Ibañez operated and Madigan was in and out of the team after getting fit.

irelandos-ian-madigan-is-tackled-by-argentinaos-ramiro-herrera Playing against Argentina at the 2015 World Cup. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

It really started unraveling in the New Year of 2017 and Bordeaux released Madigan from his contract a year early, with Premiership side Bristol pouncing to sign him on a three-season deal.

The English club were still in the Championship at that stage and Madigan had an excellent first year, helping them to promotion. But the Irishman found things tougher over the next two seasons as Callum Sheedy came through so impressively at out-half.

Madigan maintained his usual level of professionalism and was well-regarded by his team-mates even if he didn’t play much in his final season there. 

By now into his 30s, Madigan was welcomed back into Irish rugby in the summer of 2020 as Ulster snapped him up on a one-year deal. Madigan proved to be instantly popular, readily accepting a role that included mentoring younger players.

He had an impact on the pitch in that first season too, starting 10 games at out-half after rugby finally got going again amidst the pandemic. By January of last year, he had signed a two-year contract extension.

Last season was trickier for Madigan. Between a couple of injury frustrations and non-selection, he made just eight appearances and started only one game. 

So it was with some curiosity that we waited to see how involved Madigan would be this season. Today, four games into the campaign he gets his first outing as he starts in the number 10 shirt against the Ospreys at the Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm, TG4].

ian-madigan-scores-a-try Madigan scores a try in pre-season. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

The 33-year-old will be determined to show that class is permanent, bringing his distribution and kicking skills to the party as McFarland’s men look to get back to winning ways in the URC.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Madigan’s contract is up at the end of this season and he has been savvy away from the pitch in giving himself a headstart for life post-rugby, but he is a real competitor and will relish this chance to show Ulster’s coaches and supporters that there is plenty of road left for him in this sport.

Madigan’s career typifies the rollercoaster that rugby can be for players. Madigan has generally handled the spills and thrills with poise, so he’ll be keen to bring that trait to the fore in Belfast this evening.

Ulster:

  • 15. Michael Lowry
  • 14. Craig Gilroy
  • 13. Luke Marshall
  • 12. Stuart McCloskey
  • 11. Rob Lyttle
  • 10. Ian Madigan
  • 9. John Cooney
  • 1. Eric O’Sullivan
  • 2. John Andrew
  • 3. Marty Moore
  • 4. Alan O’Connor (captain)
  • 5. Sam Carter
  • 6. Nick Timoney
  • 7. Jordi Murphy
  • 8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

  • 16. Declan Moore
  • 17. Andy Warwick
  • 18. Tom O’Toole
  • 19. Frank Bradshaw-Ryan
  • 20. Marcus Rea
  • 21. Dave Shanahan
  • 22. Billy Burns
  • 23. Aaron Sexton

Ospreys:

  • 15. Max Nagy
  • 14. Luke Morgan
  • 13. Owen Watkin
  • 12. Michael Collins
  • 11. Keelan Giles
  • 10. Stephen Myler
  • 9. Reuben Morgan Williams
  • 1. Gareth Thomas
  • 2. Dewi Lake
  • 3. Tom Botha
  • 4. Rhys Davies
  • 5. Huw Sutton
  • 6. Will Griffiths
  • 7. Jac Morgan
  • 8. Dan Lydiate (captain)

Replacements:

  • 16. Scott Baldwin
  • 17. Nicky Smith
  • 18. Rhys Henry
  • 19. Jack Regan
  • 20. Morgan Morris
  • 21. Rhys Webb
  • 22. Jack Walsh
  • 23. Joe Hawkins

Referee: Ben Blain [SRU].

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie