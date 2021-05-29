BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 30 May 2021
Postman Poulter delivers yet again as veteran shows Ryder Cup form

Jordan Spieth was leading the Charles Schwab Challenge with Poulter shooting the round of the day.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 29 May 2021, 10:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,656 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5452473
Poulter shot 64 today.
Image: Matt York
Image: Matt York

YOU KNOW THE Ryder Cup is coming up when Ian Poulter finds form.

Sure enough, it happened again this evening, as the Englishman rolled back the years at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, as he shot the third best round of the week to leap up the leaderboard.

Starting the day in 30th position, Poulter was tied for fourth at 10.40pm Irish time, with the leaders still on the course. At that stage, Jordan Spieth was setting the pace on 12-under, 1-under for the day, two clear of fellow American, Jason Kokrak, who was even par through 11 despite opening up his round with two birdies.

Spain’s Sergio Garcia was third through 12, firing three birdies and a bogey in his round, to leave him on 9-under, three behind Spieth.

The day, however, belonged to 45-year-old Poulter, who started on fire, getting four birdies between the second and the sixth before a bogey on seven represented the only blot on his card.

He didn’t let it affect him, though, recovering from this setback to par the eighth and ninth and reach the turn in three-under, 32.

Consistency was his byword on the home stretch, birdies on 10, 15 and 16 being backed up by six pars as he carded a 64.

“I’m pleased with how I played,” said Poulter afterwards. “I  was able to strike the ball well and while the greens were fast, thankfully I was able to sink a few putts.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Read next:

