This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 9 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Substitute Icardi strikes late to steal win for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain bounced back from their shock loss to Dijon with a 2-1 defeat of Brest.

By The42 Team Saturday 9 Nov 2019, 8:18 PM
1 hour ago 1,273 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4885750
Mauro Icardi left it late to grab a winner for PSG.
Mauro Icardi left it late to grab a winner for PSG.
Mauro Icardi left it late to grab a winner for PSG.

EDINSON CAVANI WAS upstaged by Mauro Icardi as Paris Saint-Germain returned to winning ways in Ligue 1, securing a nervy 2-1 triumph over Brest on Saturday.

Uruguay international Cavani had been restricted to appearances off the bench after sustaining a hip injury in August but was chosen from the start by head coach Thomas Tuchel.

However, the striker struggled to make an impact against a spirited Brest side, with Icardi scoring the winner just five minutes after replacing his team-mate.

Samuel Grandsir had earlier cancelled out Angel Di Maria’s opener for PSG, who recovered from the setback to secure victory and ensure they did not drop points for a second consecutive Ligue 1 game, having suffered a shock defeat to Dijon last time out.

Still, PSG were again below par, with goalkeeper Sergio Rico – handed a first start as a late replacement for Keylor Navas – called into action after 15 minutes to paw away Mathias Autret’s drive.

Brest goalkeeper Gautier Larsonneur pushed away Pablo Sarabia’s whipped effort soon after before Yoann Court flashed a half-volley into the side netting from a promising position.

Despite being on the back foot for much of the first half, PSG forged ahead after 39 minutes. Julian Draxler released Di Maria and the Argentina international clipped his finish over Larsonneur, the goal given after a VAR review showed he had remained onside.

Cavani scuffed an effort straight at the Brest goalkeeper at the start of the second period, with PSG belatedly showing more attacking intent than they did during their laboured first-half display.

It looked like they would once again drop points on the road, though, when substitute Grandsir powered an effort through Rico following a swift counter-attacking move in the 72nd minute.

Cavani was replaced by Icardi with 10 minutes remaining and the replacement had the desired impact following his introduction, bundling home from close range to seal a scarcely deserved triumph.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie