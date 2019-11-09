Substitute Icardi strikes late to steal win for PSG

EDINSON CAVANI WAS upstaged by Mauro Icardi as Paris Saint-Germain returned to winning ways in Ligue 1, securing a nervy 2-1 triumph over Brest on Saturday.

Uruguay international Cavani had been restricted to appearances off the bench after sustaining a hip injury in August but was chosen from the start by head coach Thomas Tuchel.

However, the striker struggled to make an impact against a spirited Brest side, with Icardi scoring the winner just five minutes after replacing his team-mate.

Samuel Grandsir had earlier cancelled out Angel Di Maria’s opener for PSG, who recovered from the setback to secure victory and ensure they did not drop points for a second consecutive Ligue 1 game, having suffered a shock defeat to Dijon last time out.

Still, PSG were again below par, with goalkeeper Sergio Rico – handed a first start as a late replacement for Keylor Navas – called into action after 15 minutes to paw away Mathias Autret’s drive.

Brest goalkeeper Gautier Larsonneur pushed away Pablo Sarabia’s whipped effort soon after before Yoann Court flashed a half-volley into the side netting from a promising position.

Despite being on the back foot for much of the first half, PSG forged ahead after 39 minutes. Julian Draxler released Di Maria and the Argentina international clipped his finish over Larsonneur, the goal given after a VAR review showed he had remained onside.

Cavani scuffed an effort straight at the Brest goalkeeper at the start of the second period, with PSG belatedly showing more attacking intent than they did during their laboured first-half display.

It looked like they would once again drop points on the road, though, when substitute Grandsir powered an effort through Rico following a swift counter-attacking move in the 72nd minute.

Cavani was replaced by Icardi with 10 minutes remaining and the replacement had the desired impact following his introduction, bundling home from close range to seal a scarcely deserved triumph.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!