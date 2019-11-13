This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I'd imagine Sterling's not hugely enthusiastic about me' – Southgate

The Man City star has been dropped by the England manager.

By The42 Team Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 6:43 PM
1 hour ago 2,990 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4890759
England manager Gareth Southgate during the press conference at The Grove Hotel, Watford.
Image: Simon Cooper
Image: Simon Cooper
England manager Gareth Southgate during the press conference at The Grove Hotel, Watford.
England manager Gareth Southgate during the press conference at The Grove Hotel, Watford.
Image: Simon Cooper

GARETH SOUTHGATE CAN understand if Raheem Sterling is not “hugely enthusiastic” about him after dropping the Manchester City star for his part in an altercation with Joe Gomez, but is hopeful time heals any ill-feeling.  

England confirmed on Monday Sterling would not to be considered for selection when Montenegro visit this Thursday following a bust-up with Gomez.

The pair clashed during Sunday’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool and were involved in an incident in a private area of England’s St George’s Park training base.

Details appeared in the media before England released a statement to confirm a row had taken place and that Sterling had been dropped as a consequence. 

Some former players have suggested Southgate had been too heavy-handed in his approach and the manager accepts Sterling may not be keen on him for the time being.

“Well, I wouldn’t imagine that he’s hugely enthusiastic [about Southgate], but I can understand that,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

In the end, he’s with the group, that’s the most important thing. He’s a massive part of what we do – has been, will be.

“He’s with us for the game, he’s back with the team on the training pitch enjoying his football. [He] trained superbly well, as he always does. So, for me, the thing is finished.

“I know, as a player, my relationship with my managers and how I felt about them changed day to day, and there were many occasions when I had the hump with them, usually when I wasn’t in the team.

“So, I understand that, I hope that time takes its course on those things. As a manager, you hope that you bring lots of good moments for players.

“There are those occasions where you give them their debut, you give them the chance to play, but there are inevitably occasions when you don’t start them, where you have to take them off, and that will always be the landscape.

I hope that all of my players know that, first and foremost, I care about them, that I want to be fair with them, that I want to do what’s right for all of them, and that they can lean on me when they need me.

“And I also accept that, at times, they’re not going to be bouncing with joy when they see my face walking through the meal room.

“So, that is part and parcel of being a manager, and if you’re not up for that challenge, then [it's] better to go and do something else.”

The Sterling and Gomez controversy comes just before a vital couple of matches, with England still to secure their place at Euro 2020.

Despite the poor timing of such a situation, Southgate insists life is rarely simple with England.

When asked if the past week had been the trickiest as England boss, Southgate said: “Most of them are pretty difficult weeks.

I don’t remember many… I don’t know what a normal week with England would be, frankly. So, the key is always to go and win the football matches and that’s where my focus has been for the last 48 hours and for the three weeks before that.

“So, any manager of any big club or big nation knows that all of those situations are difficult. We’re under huge scrutiny for performance and everything else, so I haven’t viewed this as any more or less difficult than anything else.”

