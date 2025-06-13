JJ Spaun leads at US Open as Pavon attacks, Scheffler struggles

JJ SPAUN was starting to feel intimidated by Oakmont horror stories heading into his first experience of the iconic layout at this week’s US Open.

Spaun, however, took his nervous energy and channelled it into a bogey-free four-under-par 66 on Thursday to equal the best US Open first round ever fired at the famously challenging course.

“I didn’t really feel like I’m going to show a bogey-free round four-under. I didn’t really know what to expect especially since I’ve never played here,” Spaun said.

“But yeah, maybe sometimes not having expectations is the best thing, so I’ll take it.”

The 34-year-old American began on the back side, made birdies on four of the first eight holes, then closed with 10 pars, some of them grinding long putts or rescues from rough to ease his worries.

“All you’ve been hearing is how hard this place is, and it’s hard to not hear the noise,” Spaun said. “I was actually pretty nervous.

“But I actually tried to harness that, the nerves, the anxiety, because it kind of heightens my focus, makes me swing better, I guess.

“I get more in the zone, whereas if I don’t have any worry or if I’m not in it mentally, it’s kind of just a lazy round or whatever out there.

“I like feeling uncomfortable. I ended up feeling pretty comfortable towards the end of the day, but there’s a long way to go still.”

Spaun won his only PGA Tour title at the 2022 Texas Open and this year was second at the Cognizant Classic and Players Championship, losing a playoff to second-ranked Rory McIlroy.

“I didn’t win, but it was great for me to lean back on that experience and know I can perform on the biggest of stages and handle it with the pressure,” Spaun said. “There’s going to be a lot of pressure this week, too, and hopefully I can rely on those experiences.

“I’ve been consistently right there. And everyone knows that the more you put yourself there, the better you’re going to have results and the better you’re going to play, eventually turn one of those close calls into a win.”

South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence is one shot adrift of Spaun on 67, with France’s Matthieu Pavon making a charge and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler struggling.

Alongside Lawrence at three-under was nack-nine starter Pavon, who birdied 12 from inside three feet, the 14th from just inside eight feet and drove the green at 17 for a tap-in birdie.

Scheffler endured a roller-coaster round as favourites tumbled, standing on one-over after 12 holes with four bogeys and three bogeys.

Two-time Masters champion Scheffler, whose nine wins last year included Paris Olympic gold, has won three of his past four starts, including last month’s PGA Championship.

He is trying to become the first man to capture consecutive majors since Jordan Spieth in 2015.

South Africa’s Lawrence, third in last year’s European Tour Race to Dubai, drove the green at 17 and sank a four-foot birdie putt then escaped the right rough to par 18 and shoot 67.

“I like a tough test,” he said. “I feel like it fairly suits me.”

World number two Rory McIlroy, who completed a career Grand Slam by winning the Masters, fired a 74. The back-nine starter birdied 11 and 12 but made four bogeys and a double bogey on his second nine.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau shot 73 with five bogeys and two birdies.

“Pretty disappointed with how I played,” DeChambeau said.

Six-time US Open runner-up Phil Mickelson, who turns 55 on Monday, opened with a 74 in his bid to complete a career Grand Slam.

- Reed makes an albatross -

American Patrick Reed made the fourth albatross in US Open history from the fairway from 286 yards on the fourth hole, the first at any major since Nick Watney in the 2012 US Open at Olympic Club.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry holed out from the fairway from 160 yards for the first US Open eagle at Oakmont’s third hole, but it was his lone bright spot in a round of 79.

American Maxwell Moldovan made the first US Open eagle at the first, holing out from the fairway from 189 yards, then looking to the heavens with a smile. He fired a 76.

– © AFP 2025