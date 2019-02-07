This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Incoming €75 million man aiming to retire at Barcelona

The Catalan outfit beat a host of clubs to the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 5:37 PM
Frenkie de Jong in action for Ajax.
FRENKIE DE JONG is aiming to retire at Barcelona having secured an end-of-season transfer to the Spanish giants from Ajax.

The highly rated 21-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a rise to prominence over the last couple of years, becoming a key part of the Ajax and Netherlands teams.

Barca, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City had long been linked as admirers of the talented playmaker, before the Catalans secured his signature last month for an initial €75million, which could rise to €86m.

Should things go well, De Jong is hopeful he can see out the rest of his career at Camp Nou.

Speaking to Het Kontakt, De Jong said: “Paris Saint-Germain was a good option, but Barcelona has always been a dream.

“I am happy with my five-year contract, and if I succeed, the chances are that I will never leave, just like [Lionel] Messi.”

It remains to be see what number De Jong will have on the back of his Barca jersey, but he wants to wear 21 — currently belonging to Carles Alena — and suggests that may be accompanied by his first name.

In July I sign my official contract in Barcelona and I am also presented to the fans and the press,” he said.

“We are also thinking about playing with Frenkie on the back of my shirt, which Nike prefers from a merchandising point of view, but I’m not sure I want it.

“Playing with 21 would be nice, because that is kind of my number, but the selection for the new season is not yet known, so I will have to wait.”

