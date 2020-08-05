This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 5 August, 2020
A new midweek GAA show - featuring top former players - is coming to Sky Sports

‘Inside The Game’ will air weekly from Wednesday, 19 August.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 10:51 PM
Inside The Game: Coming soon.
Image: Sky Sports.
Image: Sky Sports.

A NEW MIDWEEK GAA show is coming to Sky Sports this autumn.

‘Inside The Game,’ a new GAA discussion show featuring top former players, will air weekly from Wednesday, 19 August [9pm], on Sky Sports Arena, as build-up to the unprecedented 2020 inter-county championships begins — and hopefully continues unscathed right through to the All-Ireland finals.

Different guests will appear each week, with Sky Sports GAA analysts, with Brian Carney, Gráinne McElwain and Mike Finnerty presenting the show on alternating weeks.

The first episode will focus on Gaelic football with former Kerry star Kieran Donaghy and Tyrone great Peter Canavan combining to discuss the latest news, club action and the 2020 inter-county championship.

Hurling will be under the spotlight on alternating weeks then with JJ Delaney, Jamesie O’Connor and Ollie Canning among the big names joining the conversation.

‘Inside The Game’ will also run exclusive interviews, features and more as the weeks progress, while analysts will debate, review and preview when inter-county action — hopefully — gets underway in October.

