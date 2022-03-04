Martinez fires Inter top in Italy as Liverpool date looms

LAUTARO MARTINEZ SCORED a hat-trick as Inter Milan went top of Serie A on Friday with a 5-0 win over rock-bottom Salernitana.
The result edges Inter a point clear of Napoli and AC Milan in a tight three-way title race with all three sides having played 27 matches.
Inter were on a five-game winless run so Friday’s romp is a boost ahead of their midweek return-leg Champions League last-16 clash with Liverpool, who lead 2-0 from their win in Milan last month.
Argentine striker Martinez punched the ground in frustration after smacking a volley off the crossbar on 20 minutes.
But two minutes later he was punching the air in triumph after beating the off-side trap and slotting the opener into the far corner.
He was on target twice more with thumping strikes just before the break and ten minutes into the second-half.
He did, however, leave the pitch on 90 minutes holding his left thigh gingerly.
Edin Dzeko added a brace from two poached chances inside the six-yard box on 64 and 69 minutes to wrap things up.
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
Napoli and AC Milan face off on Sunday night as another instalment of an enthralling title race unfolds in Naples.
Chasing a first league crown since the days of Diego Maradona, a sold-out stadium which bears their hero’s name will host two teams locked on 57 points, with Napoli ahead of Milan on goal difference.
– © AFP 2022
COMMENTS