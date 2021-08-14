Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 14 August 2021
Advertisement

Inter Milan make quickfire double swoop after €114 million Lukaku sale

Edin Dzeko and Denzel Dumfries have both joined the Serie A club.

By AFP Saturday 14 Aug 2021, 10:01 PM
19 minutes ago 2,146 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5523374
Edin Dzeko has joined Inter from Roma.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Edin Dzeko has joined Inter from Roma.
Edin Dzeko has joined Inter from Roma.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ITALIAN CHAMPIONS Inter Milan on Saturday signed 35-year-old striker Edin Dzeko from Serie A rivals Roma, just a day after selling Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea for a reported fee of £97 million (€114 million).

In a quickfire double swoop, Inter also announced they had signed Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries from PSV Eindhoven.

“FC Internazionale Milano is pleased to announce the signing of Edin Dzeko. The forward has joined the club from Roma on a permanent transfer, having signed a two-year contract that runs until 30 June 2023,” said an Inter statement.

Former PSV skipper Dumfries, 25, has penned a contract with Inter running through to June 2025.

Dzeko has enjoyed a successful career since leaving his native Bosnia.

In 2009, he helped fire Wolfsburg to their first and only Bundesliga title, finishing the campaign as top scorer on 26 goals.

At Manchester City, he scored one of the goals in the final day defeat of QPR which delivered a first English title 44 years.

With Roma, he grabbed 119 goals in 260 games.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Dzeko is also Bosnia’s all-time top scorer, with 59 goals in 114 appearances, helping his country qualify for their first major tournament, the 2014 World Cup.

Dumfries starred as the Netherlands reached the last 16 at Euro 2020 this summer where they were knocked out by the Czech Republic.

He has 23 caps and two goals, both of which came at the delayed tournament this summer.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie