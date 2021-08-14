Inter Milan make quickfire double swoop after €114 million Lukaku sale

ITALIAN CHAMPIONS Inter Milan on Saturday signed 35-year-old striker Edin Dzeko from Serie A rivals Roma, just a day after selling Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea for a reported fee of £97 million (€114 million).

In a quickfire double swoop, Inter also announced they had signed Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries from PSV Eindhoven.

“FC Internazionale Milano is pleased to announce the signing of Edin Dzeko. The forward has joined the club from Roma on a permanent transfer, having signed a two-year contract that runs until 30 June 2023,” said an Inter statement.

Former PSV skipper Dumfries, 25, has penned a contract with Inter running through to June 2025.

Dzeko has enjoyed a successful career since leaving his native Bosnia.

In 2009, he helped fire Wolfsburg to their first and only Bundesliga title, finishing the campaign as top scorer on 26 goals.

At Manchester City, he scored one of the goals in the final day defeat of QPR which delivered a first English title 44 years.

With Roma, he grabbed 119 goals in 260 games.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Dzeko is also Bosnia’s all-time top scorer, with 59 goals in 114 appearances, helping his country qualify for their first major tournament, the 2014 World Cup.

Dumfries starred as the Netherlands reached the last 16 at Euro 2020 this summer where they were knocked out by the Czech Republic.

He has 23 caps and two goals, both of which came at the delayed tournament this summer.