Inter hold on to Serie A summit after Edin Dzeko gets crucial equaliser

INTER MILAN MAINTAINED their one-point lead at the top of Serie A with a 1-1 draw at title rivals Napoli.

Edin Dzeko’s powerful 47th-minute equaliser was enough for Simone Inzaghi’s team to earn a point in Naples, after Lorenzo Insigne had overtaken Diego Maradona in Napoli’s all-time scoring charts with his seventh-minute penalty.

AC Milan, who are two points behind Inter in third, will claim top spot if they beat Sampdoria tomorrow.

Advertisement

Inter have a game in hand on both their local rivals and Napoli but Saturday’s exciting match showed why Italy’s three-way title race could go down to the wire.

Insigne sent the passionate crowd at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona wild when he slammed home him his seventh minute penalty, his sixth goal of the season and just reward for the asphyxiating early pressure Napoli put on Inter.

His spot-kick came amid chaos as Stefan de Vrij clashed with Victor Osimhen just before Giovanni Di Lorenzo flashed a powerful shot just wide of the upright.

Referee Daniele Doveri was then called by the VAR officials for an on-field review and gave Napoli the penalty which put them ahead.

Four minutes later Piotr Zielinski was the finest of margins from doubling the hosts lead, his effort crashing back out off the post as Napoli laid seige to the Inter goal, with Osimhen going close twice and Insigne hooking a presentable chance over way over after great work from his Nigerian teammate.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Dezko should have drawn Inter level nine minutes from half-time when he limply headed Ivan Perisic’s excellent cross straight at David Ospina, but seconds after the re-start the Bosnian did have his goal.

Completely miscuing another decent headed opportunity, Dzeko was fortunate to see the ball ricochet straight back to him from Di Lorenzo and made no mistake with his right boot, arrowing in the equaliser off the bar.

Inter dominated from that point on without creating many clearcut opportunities against Italy’s best defence, led by the returning Kalidou Koulibaly.

And goalkeeper Samir Handanovic made sure Napoli didn’t nick the win when he threw himself at Eljif Elmas’ feet to stop the Macedonian from netting from close range.