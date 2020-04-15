This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Inter-provincial series among possibilities for any return of rugby

‘That sort of scenario is a possibility of playing out due to the travel issues.’

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 7:00 AM
5 minutes ago 32 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5074345

AN INTER-PROVINCIAL championship is one of the possibilities for the return of rugby in Ireland if the sport can resume in the coming months.

While it remains very unclear when rugby and all other sports will get back up and running, authorities in the professional games continue to discuss their potential options.

There is still hope within rugby that the current 2019/20 season club competitions can be concluded, although the international dimension of the Guinness Pro14 – which involves teams from Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Italy and South Africa – means it is more difficult to see the championship being concluded.

tommy-odonnell The Irish provinces could play against each other when rugby returns. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Even if international travel restrictions remain a factor, there is some hope that domestic competitions could take place if Covid-19 guidelines are relaxed. The rugby unions in New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa have discussed playing internal domestic competitions, and it could be an option in Ireland too.

“Absolutely,” said Leinster’s head of rugby operations, Guy Easterby, yesterday when asked if it could be on the cards here. “Everything will be done in conjunction with the IRFU and other provinces and the Pro14.

“That sort of scenario is a possibility of playing out due to the travel issues we have as a competition. I would say there would be ongoing discussions around what that might look at when we get closer to a time when we actually get back playing.”

As things stand, Leinster and the other Irish provinces are still hoping to return to collective training on 18 May but that is, of course, very uncertain.

“That’s something that might change from day-to-day, never mind week-to-week,” said Easterby. “Listening to Simon Harris last night he was saying that the social distancing piece isn’t just going to disappear when the current lockdown restrictions are lifted.

“Everything we do will be guided by the government and their guidelines. That’s a very soft plan.”

If professional rugby does get back up and running in Ireland, it seems likely that games will be played out behind closed doors at first in order to avoid large crowds gathering in stadiums.

“I think it probably is a realistic option,” said Easterby. “Again, it’s about how quickly the social distancing piece comes into play but the longer the players go without playing, the keener they will be.

“Again, it is a bit of a guessing game. At Leinster we are prepared to do whatever it takes within the guidelines. Players want to be playing so it is important that we consider them. Nothing is ruled in and nothing is ruled out at this point.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie