'Wearing that green jersey, there is a weight and a responsibility. It's a very sacred thing'

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND captain Katie McCabe says wearing the green jersey is “sacred” as she prepares to win her 100th cap in tomorrow night’s showdown against Belgium.

And head coach Carla Ward has hailed her skipper for “leading the group and the nation better than I’ve seen anybody lead a team before” in this Uefa Women’s Nations League promotion/regelation playoff.

McCabe starred in Friday’s first leg at Aviva Stadium, as Ireland stunned higher-ranked Belgium 4-2. She is now set to become the WNT’s eighth centurion as Ward’s side look to finish the job in Leuven [KO 7.30pm Irish time, live on RTÉ2].

“I mean it’s an incredible achievement and something I’m very, very proud of, but it’s not at the front of my mind,” McCabe told a pre-match press conference at Den Dreef Stadium.

“My full focus is on getting a result tomorrow that obviously favours us, and putting in a good performance and leading the girls out in the best way I can.”

The Arsenal Champions League spared some time for reflection, having made her Ireland debut in a 1-1 draw with Hungary at the Istria Cup in March 2015.

Captain since the age of 21, McCabe led the Girls In Green to their first World Cup in 2023 and has spearheaded women’s football across the country.

The 30-year-old is now set to join teammate Denise O’Sullivan, legendary goalkeeper-turned-coach Emma Byrne, and retired stars Áine O’Gorman, Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell and Ciara Grant in the WNT centurion club.

“First and foremost, when you are wearing that green jersey, there is a weight and a responsibility,” said McCabe, having also won her 50th cap in Belgium.

“It’s a very sacred thing and not everybody gets the opportunity to do that. So to say I’m about to do it for a 100th time tomorrow night is a massive honour and something I’m very, very grateful for.

“And if I look at the girls who’ve done that before me, I think there’s only seven other players, like they are absolutely legends of the game. Players that I’ve looked up to my whole career and learned a lot from.

“With that comes responsibility that there will be younger players look up to me and seeing what I do on and off the pitch, how I carry myself, how I behave in and around camp.

“I don’t take that lightly. I make sure I’m obviously doing the right thing, staying professional and working as hard as I possibly can when it when it comes to games, and that’s all I can do is — give my all.

“And I’ve no doubt about it, everyone will do that tomorrow night. It’s really, really special, and it’s unique. It’s different from club football. Because it’s your country. It’s very sacred, and it’s something I’m very proud of.”

Asked about balancing the emotion of the landmark with the task at hand, McCabe added:

“I think (people) can be happy for me if they want. Obviously, I’ve spoken to family and friends and people that are close to me. But they know me long enough to not kind of step over that line of when I’m in camp and involved in in big games. Friday was incredible, but it means nothing if we don’t get a result tomorrow night.”

Ward hails 'sensational' McCabe. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Sitting to her right, Ward paid tribute to her skipper. “Katie’s a joy to work with because she’s, she’s very honest, she’s very direct — I love those types of players. What she did the other night, she led that group and the nation better than I’ve seen anybody lead a team before. I don’t think you can give her any higher plaudits.

“I think what she’s done for football in this country has been sensational. What she did on the night, and the way that she led that team was something you probably couldn’t give her enough credit for but she will tell you, and I will tell you, she’ll want to do it again and make sure we get that over the line on Tuesday, and then she’ll probably enjoy Friday.”

Ward says Ireland must “earn the right” to win the second leg, guarding against complacency as they hold a two goal-lead in their bid to usurp the Red Flames in League A, and in turn, guarantee a seeded playoff for the 2027 World Cup.

“First and foremost, we respect the fact we’re ahead, but we have to earn the right to win the game,” said Ward. “And this isn’t about winning the tie over two legs. This is about going out tomorrow night and trying to win that game as an individual game. If we do that, then the job’s done. I think it has to be full focus on that as an individual game.

“What I would say is we’re going to be covering (everything) between now and kick off, there’ll be no stone left unturned. I couldn’t be any clearer: this isn’t about we’re going to the game 2-0 up. This is a game of football we want to win on the night.”

Ward confirmed she will make “some tweaks” to her XI, with a full squad to select from. Anna Patten’s return from suspension has provided a “good” headache: she could even be deployed in midfield as Ruesha Littlejohn and Denise O’Sullivan see their minutes managed.

“I expect Belgium to come out with some fight,” Ward added, with 6ft Crystal Palace midfielder Justine Vanhaevermaet and Hoffenheim forward Jill Janssens due back from suspension.

“I expect them to be aggressive very, very early. They’re at home, I’d imagine (it will be) a packed out stadium. I expect a very different approach, probably similar to what they do do, but in a very different way, in terms of energy and intensity.”

5-6,000 tickets have been sold for tomorrow night’s game.