Ireland start at home to England next year. Ben Brady/INPHO
2027 Six Nations: Ireland start at home to England and host France on final day

Andy Farrell’s team play in Dublin in round one and five but have three away games in a row.
9.33am, 9 Mar 2026

IRELAND’S 2027 SIX Nations schedule will start with a home game against England, and finish against France in Dublin.

The fixtures for the 2027 championship were confirmed this morning.

Andy Farrell’s team kick-off their campaign at home to England on Friday, 5 February, but then have three away games on the bounce.

In round two they travel to play Rome in Italy, before hitting the road again to play Wales in round three.

After the fallow week Ireland are away from home for the third game running, playing Scotland in Edinburgh in another Friday night game.

The final weekend of action sees Ireland host France at Aviva Stadium, the late game on Saturday, 13 March.

2027 Six Nations fixtures

Round 1:

  • Ireland v England
  • Scotland v Italy
  • France v Wales

Round 2:

  • Italy v Ireland
  • Scotland v Wales
  • England v France

Round 3:

  • Wales v Ireland
  • England v Italy
  • France v Scotland

Round 4:

  • Scotland v Ireland
  • Italy v France
  • Wales v England

Round 5:

  • Italy v Wales
  • England v Scotland
  • Ireland v France
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie