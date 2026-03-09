2027 Six Nations: Ireland start at home to England and host France on final day

IRELAND’S 2027 SIX Nations schedule will start with a home game against England, and finish against France in Dublin.

The fixtures for the 2027 championship were confirmed this morning.

Andy Farrell’s team kick-off their campaign at home to England on Friday, 5 February, but then have three away games on the bounce.

In round two they travel to play Rome in Italy, before hitting the road again to play Wales in round three.

After the fallow week Ireland are away from home for the third game running, playing Scotland in Edinburgh in another Friday night game.

The final weekend of action sees Ireland host France at Aviva Stadium, the late game on Saturday, 13 March.

2027 Six Nations fixtures

Round 1:

Ireland v England

Scotland v Italy

France v Wales

Round 2:

Italy v Ireland

Scotland v Wales

England v France

Round 3:

Wales v Ireland

England v Italy

France v Scotland

Round 4:

Scotland v Ireland

Italy v France

Wales v England

Round 5: