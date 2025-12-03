More Stories
Ireland will face Scotland at the 2027 World Cup. Billy Stickland/INPHO
FreeDraw

Ireland to face Scotland, Uruguay and Portugal in 2027 Rugby World Cup pool

The draw took place in Sydney this morning.
9.35am, 3 Dec 2025
5

IRELAND WILL FACE Scotland, Uruguay and Portugal in Pool D at the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The pool draw was made in Sydney this morning.

The 2027 tournament has been expanded from 20 teams to 24, and today’s draw saw those 24 teams drawn into six pools of four, labelled A to F.

The top two sides from each pool will progress to a knockout round of 16, as will the four best third-placed teams.

Ireland, currently ranked fourth in the world, were in Band 1 for today’s draw, alongside South Africa, New Zealand, England, France and Argentina.

If all six teams from Band 1 finish top of their respective pools, the winners of Pool E and Pool F cannot face a fellow Band 1 team until the semi-final stage.

  • Pool A: New Zealand, Chile, Australia, Hong Kong China
  • Pool B: South Africa, Italy, Georgia, Romania
  • Pool C: Argentina, Fiji, Spain, Canada
  • Pool D: Ireland, Scotland, Uruguay, Portugal
  • Pool E: France, Japan, USA, Samoa
  • Pool F: England, Wales, Tonga, Zimbabwe

Author
View 5 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
5 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie