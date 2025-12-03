Ireland to face Scotland, Uruguay and Portugal in 2027 Rugby World Cup pool

IRELAND WILL FACE Scotland, Uruguay and Portugal in Pool D at the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The pool draw was made in Sydney this morning.

The 2027 tournament has been expanded from 20 teams to 24, and today’s draw saw those 24 teams drawn into six pools of four, labelled A to F.

The top two sides from each pool will progress to a knockout round of 16, as will the four best third-placed teams.

Ireland, currently ranked fourth in the world, were in Band 1 for today’s draw, alongside South Africa, New Zealand, England, France and Argentina.

If all six teams from Band 1 finish top of their respective pools, the winners of Pool E and Pool F cannot face a fellow Band 1 team until the semi-final stage.