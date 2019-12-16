This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 16 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland U15s show their quality against England to end year with 100% record

Shamrock Rovers forward Kevin Zefi scored twice in a 3-1 victory at St George’s Park.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Dec 2019, 5:56 PM
1 hour ago 3,163 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4936104

Ireland U15 The Ireland U15 side that defeated England at St George's Park. Source: FAI

AT THE END of a year for Irish football which has been overshadowed by off-the-field problems, the country’s underage teams continue to provide us with some much-needed optimism for the future.

Playing for the final time in 2019, Jason Donohue’s U15 side recorded their sixth win in as many games by seeing off England in a friendly at St George’s Park yesterday.

Shamrock Rovers forward Kevin Zefi scored twice, while midfielder Caden McLoughlin of Malaga — Ireland’s captain — was also among the goals in a 3-1 win.

Zefi put the visitors in front by finishing off a fantastic phase of build-up play with just 30 seconds on the clock, before McLoughlin doubled the lead on the half-hour mark.

A long-range strike by Crystal Palace’s Zion Atta in the second half got England back into the game, but Zefi capped the win in the 73rd minute after pouncing on some sloppy defending.

England: Wooster; Silcott-Duberry, Scanlon, Gee, Dorrington (captain); Sousa, Barker, Castledine; Donley, O’Reilly, Atta.

Ireland: Walsh (O’Leary 74); Cowper-Gray (Kelly 74), O’Brien (Hughes 74), Curtis, Heffernan; McManus, O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Vata 55), Ferizaj; McLoughlin (captain) (Nolan 74), Zefi (Tetteh 74), Murphy (Nugent 55).

Referee: Mark Wright. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie