Ireland 7s to face Great Britain for 7th spot after defeat to hosts France

France 19

Ireland 7

IRELAND WILL FACE Great Britain for seventh position at the Olympic 7s in Paris after losing to hosts France in their placing game this afternoon.

The Irish players had to lift themselves after the disappointment of a heavy defeat to Australia in the quarter-finals yesterday and though Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe and co. made a positive start today, the French had too much athleticism and breakdown quality in the end.

Roared on by a vocal home crowd, the French had to get over their huge defeat to Canada in the quarter-finals yesterday and did so to advance into the fifth-place play-off against China this evening.

Allan Temple-Jones’ Irish side will have regrets about their attacking breakdown work again, having had big issues in that area against the Australians yesterday, while the French attack had too much class as Seraphine Okemba grabbed a brace of tries.



It all means that this Irish side will finish seventh or eighth at their first Olympic Games depending on the result of their clash with Great Britain at 5pm Irish time this evening.

Ireland dominated possession in the first half against the French but had to be patient to find the opening score after nearly six minutes, Eve Higgins scooping up a loose ball and sprinting clear from 60 metres out before adding the conversion herself.

Advertisement

France nearly struck back before the break but Stacey Flood came up with a lung-busting tackle to force a knock-on from Camille Grassineau metres out from the Irish tryline.

Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe carries for Ireland. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland led 7-0 as the second half got underway but it lasted just two minutes as France forced a turnover penalty and swung the ball wide left to the brilliant Okemba, who powered past Higgins to finish, Caroline Drouin converting.

The hosts pushed in front soon after as the ball bobbled out of an Irish breakdown and more slick passing shifted the ball to skipper Carla Neisen out on the right for the finish, with Drouin on target again for 14-7.

Irish captain Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe looked like she might skip away down the right with just over a minute left but the French scrambled for another crucial turnover.

And with the last attack of the game, Grassineau made big inroads in midfield before Okemba was put into space on the left and showed her pace again to seal the French win.

France scorers:

Tries: Seraphine Okemba [2], Carla Neisen

Conversions: Caroline Drouin [2 from 2], Yolaine Yengo [0 from 1]

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Eve Higgins

Conversions: Eve Higgins [1 from 1]

FRANCE: Anne-Cecile Ciofani, Chloe Jacquet, Camille Grassineau, Caroline Drouin, Carla Neisen (captain), Chole Pelle, Seraphine Okemba.

Replacements: Joanna Grisez, Yolaine Yengo, Lili Dezou, Lou Noel, Iän Jason.

IRELAND: Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe (captain), Megan Burns, Eve Higgins, Emily Lane, Vicki Elmes Kinlan, Erin King, Stacey Flood.

Replacements: Alanna Fitzpatrick, Ashleigh Orchard, Claire Boles, Kathy Baker, Amy Larn.

Referee: Maggie Cogger-Orr [New Zealand].