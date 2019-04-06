Ireland reach quarter-finals of World Rugby Seven Series

IRELAND HAVE SECURED their passage into the quarter-finals of the World Rugby Seven Series in Hong Kong.

They prevailed in their final pool game amid a 33-7 victory against Russia, who they will now play again in the last eight.

The quarter-final match takes place today at 11.28am Irish time.

More to follow

"The turf burning Irishman is goneeee!". @IrishRugby's Jordan Conroy has rockets on his feet.



36 Kmph and more left in the tank 🚀🚀🚀#HK7s pic.twitter.com/MmEpKpOTa0 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 6, 2019

Gavan Casey and Ryan Bailey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look back on a thrilling weekend of European rugby on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

