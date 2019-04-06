Ireland reach quarter-finals of World Rugby Seven Series

IRELAND HAVE SECURED their passage into the quarter-finals of the World Rugby Seven Series in Hong Kong.
They prevailed in their final pool game amid a 33-7 victory against Russia, who they will now play again in the last eight.
The quarter-final match takes place today at 11.28am Irish time.
More to follow
Your World Rugby Men's Sevens Series Qualifier quarter-finals in Hong Kong@DRVRugby v @RugbyUruguay @IrishRugby v @russiarugby @chilerugby1 v @officialTongaRU @HongKongRugby v @PhilippineRugby pic.twitter.com/RdBlI2L33q— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 6, 2019
"The turf burning Irishman is goneeee!". @IrishRugby's Jordan Conroy has rockets on his feet.— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 6, 2019
36 Kmph and more left in the tank 🚀🚀🚀#HK7s pic.twitter.com/MmEpKpOTa0
