'I hate looking for excuses but we started losing guys and losing guys'

IRELAND A HEAD coach Mike Prendergast said a series of unfortunate injuries derailed his team’s chance of delivering a strong performance in tough conditions against England A.

The Irish side lost 28-12 in wet, windy weather in Bristol after seeing a string of players forced off injured.

Munster hooker Diarmuid Barron was replaced early on due to a head injury and Munster fullback Shane Daly had to be helped off with a serious-looking hamstring injury soon after.

Leinster out-half Harry Byrne, currently on loan in Bristol, came on for Daly but departed five minutes later after suffering a head injury, while Leinster out-half Ciarán Frawley – who started at number 10 – had to exit with a head injury in the second half.

Munster tighthead prop Oli Jager came on in the second half only to be forced back off late in the game due to injury.

Leinster scrum-half Fintan Gunne spent much of the first half on the wing before Leinster back row Max Deegan, who was skippering Ireland A, moved there in the second half. Ulster scrum-half Nathan Doak finished the game at out-half.

Prendergast said he still believes the Ireland A squad will have got lots of value from being in camp together his week, but his view was that the injuries ruined the game.

“For the first 10 or 15 minutes, it looked like we were getting into a bit of flow and then we just started losing guys and losing guys.

“I thought the week was really important for them as well but from the game perspective, it was unfortunate. For the first 10 or 15 minutes, there was actually some really good competition between us but unfortunately a lot of things just didn’t go our way.

“Look, we needed to be better, absolutely we did. The scoreline reflects that but in terms of effort, I couldn’t fault any of the lads.”

Ireland A huddle up after their defeat. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Prendergast is the attack coach in Munster and they seemed to be hit hardest given that Daly was put on a stretcher after being carried off with his hamstring injury.

“We already have a few at home who are still recovering,” said Prendergast. “It’s just the nature of the sport we play.

“But just in terms of numbers, I’m not sure exactly how good or bad but Shane’s doesn’t look good. Hamstring, it doesn’t look good.

“Diarmuid Barron went off with a HIA, Oli Jager had to go on and come off as well. Yeah, from a Munster perspective, it wasn’t a good one.”

Prendergast admitted that there were things in Ireland A’s control that they could have handled better against a powerful English side, but said the injuries crippled them.

“We never like losing, no one does,” he said. “We’re a competitive nation and to lose the game is obviously really disappointing. I suppose if we’re honest, a lot of things didn’t go our way in terms of losing three players to HIA.

“I hate looking for excuses but I haven’t been involved in a game that has this much disruption. We lost two 10s and a couple of guys stayed on who were carrying injuries. Look, sometimes that’s the 6/2 [bench] and there’s always going to be risk but there was a reason we went for it.

“We knew they were going to be physical and we needed a bit of oomph off our bench. We probably unloaded our bench earlier than we imagined and that happens. I couldn’t fault the effort of the lads for sticking in there and you could see it in the second half, the penalty count in the first 20 minutes started to go high and we ended up with someone like Max Deegan on the wing as well.

“It’s challenging enough already having people in for a week and getting them together. Then you’re asking people to learn different roles on top of what they’re trying to get done in a week. A good learning for all of us, me, the staff, the players included.”