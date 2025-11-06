Tom Stewart To Captain Ireland 'A' Against Spain

IRELAND ‘A’ HEAD coach Cullie Tucker has named Ulster hooker Tom Stewart as captain for the side to play Spain in Leganés on Saturday (Kick-off 4pm Irish time).

Stewart is one of ten Test-capped internationals in the starting team, with Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune and Shayne Bolton in the back three.

Former Ireland U20 international Dan Kelly will partner Ulster’s Jude Postlethwaite in midfield, while Leinster out-half Harry Byrne and Connacht’s Ben Murphy form the half-back pairing.

In the pack, Michael Milne, captain Stewart and Tom O’Toole make up an all-Test front row, with Evan O’Connell and Darragh Murray, who also made his senior debut in green during the Summer Tour, in the second row.

Alex Soroka, Ruadhan Quinn and Paul Boyle complete the starting team in the back row.

Saturday’s match will be played at Estadio Municipal de Butarque and will be available to watch on RugbyPass TV.

Ireland A (v Spain):

Michael Lowry (Banbridge/Ulster)

Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster)

Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh/Ulster)

Advertisement

Dan Kelly (Munster)

Shayne Bolton (Connacht)

Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster)

Ben Murphy (Clontarf/Connacht)

Michael Milne (UCD/Munster)

Tom Stewart (Ballynahinch/Ulster) ©

Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

Evan O’Connell (Young Munster/Munster)

Darragh Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Alex Soroka (Clontarf/Leinster)

Ruadhan Quinn (Young Munster/Munster)

Paul Boyle (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Replacements:

Lee Barron (Dublin University/Munster)

Alex Usanov (Clontarf/Leinster)

Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)

Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

Nathan Doak (Banbridge/Ulster)

Cathal Forde (Corinthians/Connacht)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster)