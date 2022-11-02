Casey captains exciting Ireland A team for clash with All Blacks XV

MUNSTER SCRUM-HALF Craig Casey will captain the Ireland A team in Friday night’s clash with the All Blacks XV at the RDS [KO 7.45pm, Virgin Media].
Casey’s involvement with the A side confirms that Jamison Gibson-Park will make his comeback from injury in the senior Ireland matchday 23 against South Africa on Saturday, with Conor Murray also involved there.
Casey partners Leinster man Ciarán Frawley in the halfbacks of the Ireland A side, while Ulster’s James Hume teams up with Leinster’s Jamie Osborne in midfield.
Jacob Stockdale, Jimmy O’Brien, and Mike Lowry make up a strong-looking back three. That trio also confirms that Hugo Keenan is fit to feature for the senior Ireland side.
Jeremy Loughman, Dave Heffernan, and Tom O’Toole form the A team front row, while Leinster’s Joe McCarthy is in the second row along with Gavin Thornbury of Connacht.
Cian Prendergast, Nick Timoney, and Gavin Coombes form a dynamic back row.
The Ireland A bench includes Munster backs Jack Crowley and Calvin Nash, as well as Leinster’s Ross Molony, who hadn’t been named in the Ireland A group initially.
Ireland A (v All Blacks XV):
- 15. Mike Lowry
- 14. Jimmy O’Brien
- 13. Jamie Osborne
- 12. James Hume
- 11. Jacob Stockdale
- 10. Ciarán Frawley
- 9. Craig Casey (captain)
- 1. Jeremy Loughman
- 2. Dave Heffernan
- 3. Tom O’Toole
- 4. Joe McCarthy
- 5. Gavin Thornbury
- 6. Cian Prendergast
- 7. Nick Timoney
- 8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
- 16. Diarmuid Barron
- 17. Dave Kilcoyne
- 18. Marty Moore
- 19. Ross Molony
- 20. Max Deegan
- 21. Caolin Blade
- 22. Jack Crowley
- 23. Calvin Nash
