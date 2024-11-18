How Ireland conceded another 13 penalties against Argentina

GIVING AWAY 26 penalties in two games is a surefire way to make your life difficult.

Maintaining discipline would have been a key theme for Ireland heading into Friday night’s game against Argentina.

They had lost the penalty count 13-5 against New Zealand, leaving themselves under pressure too often in that defeat, so head coach Andy Farrell would have driven the message about discipline all week.

That meant it was all the more frustrating that Ireland lost the penalty count 13-6 against the Pumas, making this an even more urgent matter ahead of their two final autumn internationals against Fiji and Australia.

Against New Zealand, Ireland conceded 18 points directly from six penalties kicked by Damian McKenzie, who missed another penalty shot. The Kiwis’ other five points in a 23-13 win came via Will Jordan’s try.

Against Argentina, Ireland conceded 12 points directly from four penalties kicked by Tomás Albornoz. The Pumas’ other seven points in their 22-19 defeat came from a converted Juan Cruz Mallía try.

Two yellow cards didn’t help Ireland’s performance against the Pumas, while their penalty concessions repeatedly lifted pressure on Argentina and piled it back onto themselves.

Ireland captain Caelan Doris speaks to Nic Berry during the New Zealand game.

Data from the Sportable smart ball used in the Autumn Nations Series shows that Ireland conceded 111 metres of territory from New Zealand’s six penalty kicks to touch, whereas Ireland gained only 33 metres from their three kicks to touch.

Against Argentina, Ireland conceded 136 metres of territory from the Pumas’ eight penalty kicks to touch, whereas Ireland gained 81 metres from their five penalty kicks to touch.

Penalties can be major swing moments in games and so, even though they will have felt hard done by in a few instances, Farrell and his assistants will be hammering home the message about discipline again this week.

Penalty 1

Ireland’s first penalty concession against Argentina came in the 11th minute and is certainly one they will feel should have been avoided given that it came directly after this superb tackle.

Tadhg Beirne makes a good read and smashes Juan Martín González as he reaches up for a poor pass, with James Ryan joining for a thunderous hit.

It’s a big gainline win for Ireland as they defend in their 22 but Robbie Henshaw is pinged for being offside on the next phase.

The broadcast footage doesn’t give us a wide view of Henshaw’s positioning as the ball is lifted by Argentina scrum-half Gonzalo Bretranou, but Henshaw is ahead of his team-mates.

Referee Paul Williams gets a call from his assistant on the touchline and indicates the advantage, which goes nowhere.

So the Pumas go back to their penalty and out-half Albornoz kicks three points, getting his team on the scoreboard for the first time at 12-3.

Penalty 2

Ireland’s next penalty concession comes with a yellow card tacked on and stems back to a mix-up in their attack.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park is passing from a ruck near the right touchline and appears to be aiming for Finlay Bealham in the middle of the pod of three forwards, only for the tighthead prop to leave the ball.

Andrew Porter does an excellent job of catching it down near his feet but Gibson-Park’s displeasure on the ref mic is obvious, even if it’s unclear what he says.

A few moments later, when play is stopped, we see Gibson-Park turning to express his frustration again, his gesture seeming to indicate that he wanted Bealham to run onto his pass.

In those few seconds between Porter picking the ball up and play being stopped, Bealham croc-rolls his opposite number, Joel Sclavi.

As a result of the Irish mix-up and a snappy chop tackle by Pedro Rubiolo on Porter, Bealham is a hint late to the breakdown. That means Sclavi is winning the race for the ball.

Bealham reacts instinctively by going for a croc roll – which is now illegal – as he drops his own body weight off to the side of Sclavi and attempts to pull the Pumas prop away in that direction.

Bealham doesn’t get much purchase on Sclavi but he’s doing his best to roll him away and as Ireland hooker Rónan Kelleher drives Sclavi from the other side, the danger is obvious.

There’s a big risk of Sclavi’s knee being damaged and he comes away clutching at it. Although the croc roll isn’t picked up live by Williams or his assistants, it’s highlighted by TMO Richard Kelly when play stops after a knock-on.

Williams reviews and shows Bealham a yellow card, which remains yellow after an off-field review due to not being deemed to carry a high degree of danger.

Albornoz again kicks at goal successfully to bring his side back to 12-6 in the 18th minute.

Penalty 3

Ireland’s third penalty concession is another avoidable one caused by their own mix-up while in possession of the ball.

Kelleher is penalised for obstruction on Argentina flanker Pablo Matera, who is blocked from tackling Joe McCarthy.

As we can see below, Kelleher voices his frustration at McCarthy after the penalty is signalled by Williams.

Kelleher is seemingly frustrated at McCarthy’s running line here.

One of the foundations of Ireland’s good work in their pods of three forwards has been how the ball-carriers run ‘square’ to the line. In other words, they run straight forward to engage the defence.

In this instance, McCarthy runs diagonally across the pitch and into the area where Kelleher is offering a tip-on pass option.

Again, Ireland’s error is punished to the tune of three points from the boot of Albornoz.

Penalty 4

Their fourth penalty concession comes after a period of Pumas pressure in the Irish 22, with the visitors’ narrow carrying around the fringes making inroads into the Ireland defence.

Captain Caelan Doris is penalised for being offside before tackling Joaquín Oviedo.

The margins are fine but Doris’ left foot does appear to be over the offside line and Williams indicates the advantage.

It goes nowhere and rather than kicking for the posts again in the 37th minute, Argentina decide to go into the corner.

Penalty 5

Ireland deny the Pumas maul and then dig in for tryline defence but Doris is pinged for offside a second time in quick succession.

Doris is defending at the fringe and combines with Bealham for a strong tackle on Sclavi but the advantage comes again.

Argentina keep battering away but Beirne does an excellent job of holding González up over the tryline and Williams goes back to the penalty.

Into touch go the Pumas for a second time and Ireland concede another penalty in the lineout.

Penalty 6

This time, Beirne is penalised for jumping across and landing onto Pumas lifter Guido Petti [number 4].

Again, advantage is played and Ireland have to scramble to deny Argentina as Albornoz cross-kicks.

When Williams comes back to the penalty, he issues a warning to Ireland through Doris.

“We’ve now had three penalties down here, two against yourself,” says Williams. “The next one goes to the bin.”

“Yeah, fair enough,” replies Doris.

The Pumas opt for a tap penalty this time around and Ireland do an excellent job in repelling them, with Doris and Josh van der Flier counter-rucking to force a turnover that means their team hold a 22-9 lead into half time.

Penalty 7

The first penalty concession of the second half is a frustrating one in which Ireland feel hard done by.

Jack Crowley and Ryan wrap Pumas centre Matías Moroni up in a tackle close to the touchline.

Ryan recognises the opportunity to rip the ball away from Moroni and manages to do so.

The issue is that referee Williams has seen Moroni getting his right knee down onto the ground, which means a tackle has been completed.

In the split second after Ryan has stripped the ball away, Williams shouts, “Tackle” and indicates for Ireland to release. When the ball comes out on Ireland’s side, Williams instantly blows his whistle for a penalty to Argentina.

Ryan queries the decision and Williams explains.

“Timing. Knee down, called ‘tackle,’ then the rip came second,” says Williams.

The broadcast footage suggests that the rip came momentarily before Williams called tackle or perhaps simultaneously. Williams doesn’t appreciate Ryan’s reaction, giving him a stern look and repeating his message.

“Called the tackle, rip came second.”

It’s obviously difficult for Ryan to identify when Moroni gets his knee to ground as he looks to make a positive defensive play for his team. Sometimes these ones just go against you.

Argentina botch the resulting lineout in the 22 and Ireland are able to kick clear, although Mallía scores a brilliant try in the ensuing passage of play.

Penalty 8

The Pumas soon get another chance to visit the Irish 22 after Lowe is penalised for a push.

It’s an overcooked kick from Gibson-Park but it’s a penalty Ireland were clearly aggrieved by, given that Argentina scrum-half Gonzalo García changes his line and slows up in front of Lowe, obstructing the Irish wing’s access to chase the ball and tackle Mallía.

This kind of ‘escorting’ by García has been a big focus in these autumn internationals, with referees told to focus on obstruction first ahead of pushing by chasing players. But in this instance, the call goes against Ireland.

Penalty 9

Argentina kick down into their 22 and there’s another Irish penalty for offside, with McCarthy sent to the sin bin for this one.

It’s second phase of the Argentinian lineout attack and McCarthy is retreating after a maul break from the Pumas.

He never gets into an onside position but comes forward when Argentina play the ball.

Williams seems to get the call from his assistant on the far side and indicates the advantage as he asks for the Irish player’s number “because he’s going to the bin.”

Ireland manage the advantage before Williams goes back to the penalty and shows McCarthy the yellow card.

“Clearly offside, you [Ireland] were under penalty warning, he goes,” Williams tells Doris.

There’s additional punishment for Ireland as Albornoz kicks three points again, drawing the Pumas to within three points at 22-19.

Penalty 10

The next Irish penalty concession comes from another Gibson-Park kick. The scrum-half clears from his 22 and Crowley chases.

Crowley gets great access on his chasing line as the retreating Pumas players clear the way and the Ireland out-half identifies his chance to smash Albornoz.

But Crowley gets his timing just wrong as he hits Albornoz before his right foot lands back on the ground.

Williams gets the call from his assistant and the Pumas can kick up the touchline and back into Irish territory, where Albornoz misses with a kickable drop goal attempt in a major relief for 14-man Ireland.

It’s an obvious let-off for Ireland when Argentina had the chance to level the game in the 56th minute.

Penalty 11

The 11th penalty against Ireland comes at the set-piece when a scrum follows Henshaw’s attempt to reclaim a hanging Gibson-Park kick just outside the Argentina 22.

It’s Ireland loosehead Porter who gets penalised.

This is the only angle of the scrum shown on the TV broadcast and with Porter on the far side, it’s not an ideal view.

But Williams doesn’t hesitate to ping Porter as the scrum shifts towards him. We can see that Porter’s hips swing out, yet it’s not clear why that happens from this angle.

“Angle, loosehead,” says Williams after blowing for the penalty. Argentina lift the pressure in their own half and kick down into Ireland’s to launch a lineout attack.

Having conceded this scrum penalty in the 63rd minute, Ireland get one back in their half in the 65th.

Penalty 12

Ireland push hard to finish the game as a contest in the closing 10 minutes by scoring again but they encounter frustration after one promising attack in the 73rd minute.

As we see below, Sam Prendergast hits Doris in the middle of the pod of three forwards, with Doris sweeping a pass out the back to Jamie Osborne, who turns the corner brilliantly to scythe through the Pumas defence.

Osborne assesses his options but there’s no obvious pass on so he dummies and carries.

Having got in behind, Osborne needs support but doesn’t get it as the Pumas pounce for a turnover.

Gibson-Park, Thomas Clarkson, and McCarthy are the three players most obviously positioned to get to the breakdown but none of them get there in time.

Gibson-Park runs a support line on Osborne’s inside as he looks for an offload that’s going to be difficult for Osborne to throw blind, McCarthy seems to initially anticipate a pass to the left from Osborne as he instead dummies, while Clarkson moves to get around the corner to the left for the next phase.

The combined effect is that there’s no one quick enough to the breakdown as Osborne is well tackled by Albornoz. We can see below just how much time Santiago Carreras has to come from at least five metres away to jackal and win the penalty.

McCarthy approaches from the left and squares himself up at the last split second before lifting Carreras away but it’s too late, while Gibson-Park has ended up ahead of the ball and doesn’t hit the breakdown.

It’s another frustrating one for Ireland as the pressure on the Pumas is relieved.

Penalty 13

The final Irish penalty concession comes in a similar position in the 79th minute as they try to batter the Pumas into submission but come off second best in a gruelling fight.

Argentina get the better of the collisions over the course of a passage of play that lasts nearly two and a half minutes – a huge ball-in-play time for one passage of rugby.

It’s 18th phase when Osborne carries and after initially powering into the tackle of flanker Santiago Grondona, hooker Ignacio Ruiz drives into Osborne and the Pumas pair shift him backwards.

Crucially, Grondona is able to stay on his feet in the tackle and launch a counter-ruck effort as soon as Osborne is on the ground.

As Grondona drives through van der Flier, Pumas lock Franco Molina recognises the opportunity and barges into Clarkson on the other side, his thundering connection shifting everyone backwards.

Number eight Oviedo sees the ball exposed and gets straight over it, beating Ireland scrum-half Craig Casey in getting there.

Osborne tries to shove the ball further back onto Ireland’s side even though he’s on the ground and Williams awards the penalty against the Irish centre for not releasing.

It means the Pumas get one final shot at winning the game as they kick to touch on the halfway line.

Ireland just about cling on as they deliver a big defensive stand to seal their victory.