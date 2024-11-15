LIVE: Ireland v Argentina, Autumn Nations Series

Hello and good evening!

Good to have you with us again for Ireland’s second outing in the Autumn Nations Series. After last week’s disappointing performance against the All Blacks, Andy Farrell’s side will be hoping to get back on track against Argentina this evening at the Aviva Stadium.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as the 8.10pm kick-off draws near. Sinéad Farrell will be taking you through all the updates and we’d love to hear from you in the comments below if you have any observations you would like to share.