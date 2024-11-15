15. Hugo Keenan
14. Mack Hansen
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Jack Crowley
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (Captain)
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Cian Healy
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Ryan Baird
20. Peter O’Mahony
21. Craig Casey
22. Sam Prendergast
23. Jamie Osborne
58 mins ago
7:11PM
Hello and good evening!
Good to have you with us again for Ireland’s second outing in the Autumn Nations Series. After last week’s disappointing performance against the All Blacks, Andy Farrell’s side will be hoping to get back on track against Argentina this evening at the Aviva Stadium.
We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as the 8.10pm kick-off draws near. Sinéad Farrell will be taking you through all the updates and we’d love to hear from you in the comments below if you have any observations you would like to share.
LIVE: Ireland v Argentina, Autumn Nations Series
The teams are out now. Not long to go.
This is also a huge night for Cian Healy as he looks to equal Brian O’Driscoll’s appearance record of 133 caps for Ireland.
How do you see this going?
The craic outside…
Ben Brady / INPHO
The calm inside…
Billy Stickland / INPHO
Argentina
15. Juan Cruz Mallia (40 caps)
14. Rodrigo Isgro (5)
13. Lucio Cinti (30)
12. Matthias Moroni (87)
11. Bautista Delguy (31)
10. Tomas Albornoz (15)
9. Gonzalo Bertranou (66)
1. Thomas Gallo (33)
2. Julian Montoya (103) (capt)
3. Joel Sclavi (25)
4. Guido Petti (85)
5. Pedro Rubiolo (18)
6. Pablo Matera (107)
7. Juan Martin Gonzalez (38)
8. Joaquin Oviedo (11)
Replacements:
16. Ignacio Ruiz (16)
17. Ignacio Streets (6)
18. Francisco Gomez Kodela (39)
19. Franco Molina (10)
20. Santiago Grondona (19)
21. Gonzalo Garcia (9)
22. Santiago Carreras (51)
23. Justo Piccardo (0)
