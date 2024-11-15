Advertisement
More Stories
Ireland welcome Argentina to the Aviva Stadium this evening. Ben Brady/INPHO
Free Live Blog

LIVE: Ireland v Argentina, Autumn Nations Series

Follow all the action as Andy Farrell’s side aim to get back to winning ways against Argentina.
7.10pm, 15 Nov 2024
4.3k
12

4 mins ago 8:05PM

The teams are out now. Not long to go.

12 mins ago 7:57PM

This is also a huge night for Cian Healy as he looks to equal Brian O’Driscoll’s appearance record of 133 caps for Ireland.

34 mins ago 7:35PM

How do you see this going?


Poll Results:

Ireland win (146)
Argentina win (28)
Draw (8)

49 mins ago 7:20PM

The craic outside…

ireland-fans-ahead-of-the-game Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

fans-arrive-at-the-aviva-stadium-ahead-of-the-game

50 mins ago 7:19PM

The calm inside…

tadhg-beirne-ahead-of-the-game Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

joe-mccarthy-ahead-of-the-game

james-ryan-reads-the-match-day-programme-ahead-of-the-game

54 mins ago 7:15PM

Argentina

15. Juan Cruz Mallia (40 caps)
14. Rodrigo Isgro (5)
13. Lucio Cinti (30)
12. Matthias Moroni (87)
11. Bautista Delguy (31)
10. Tomas Albornoz (15)
9. Gonzalo Bertranou (66)

1. Thomas Gallo (33)
2. Julian Montoya (103) (capt)
3. Joel Sclavi (25)
4. Guido Petti (85)
5. Pedro Rubiolo (18)
6. Pablo Matera (107)
7. Juan Martin Gonzalez (38)
8. Joaquin Oviedo (11)

Replacements:

16. Ignacio Ruiz (16)
17. Ignacio Streets (6)
18. Francisco Gomez Kodela (39)
19. Franco Molina (10)
20. Santiago Grondona (19)
21. Gonzalo Garcia (9)
22. Santiago Carreras (51)
23. Justo Piccardo (0)

56 mins ago 7:13PM

Ireland

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Mack Hansen
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Jack Crowley
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (Captain)

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring
17. Cian Healy
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Ryan Baird
20. Peter O’Mahony
21. Craig Casey
22. Sam Prendergast
23. Jamie Osborne

58 mins ago 7:11PM

Hello and good evening!

Good to have you with us again for Ireland’s second outing in the Autumn Nations Series. After last week’s disappointing performance against the All Blacks, Andy Farrell’s side will be hoping to get back on track against Argentina this evening at the Aviva Stadium.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as the 8.10pm kick-off draws near. Sinéad Farrell will be taking you through all the updates and we’d love to hear from you in the comments below if you have any observations you would like to share.

Author
View 12 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
12 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie