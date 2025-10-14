Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Armenia

Caoimhín Kelleher: One of his quieter nights in an Ireland jersey, his distribution was solid and he didn’t have to make many saves. 6

Jake O’Brien: Went close with a header early on and generally did little wrong. 7

Nathan Collins: Will be happy with a clean sheet and was a threat at the other end of the pitch from set pieces. 7

Dara O’Shea: His distribution was a little off at times, but was an important part of a well-organised defence. 7

Seamus Coleman: The 37-year-old’s leadership remains pivotal to the team, and he did well to play a second game in a short space of time, having barely featured at all in the Premier League at Everton this season. 7

Ryan Manning: Was tidy in possession, and his deliveries into the box caused plenty of problems for Armenia. 7

Festy Ebosele: Named as the official player of the match despite being withdrawn in the 65th minute with Ireland needing a goal. His pace and power put the opposition defence under pressure, but his end product was lacking at times. 7

Jayson Molumby: Struggled at times, particularly in the first half against the Armenian midfield, but offered plenty of grit and passion. 6

Will Smallbone: Produced a superb cross for the winning goal and showed glimpses of his class throughout. 7

Finn Azaz: Was unlucky not to have at least one assist after Ferguson spurned a gilt-edged chance and definitely enhanced the team with his creativity. 7

Evan Ferguson: Like many Irish players had a quiet first half and missed one great chance in the second, but showed admirable resilience to eventually come good as he headed home the winner. 7

Subs: Troy Parrott, Chiedozie Ogbene and Adam Idah all posed a threat. Jack Taylor offered energy to a tiring midfield late on. 7