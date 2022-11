8 mins ago

HELLO AND WELCOME to tonight’s liveblog as Ireland complete their Autumn Series with a Test against the Wallabies at the Aviva Stadium.

Victory would make Ireland the first team to defeat three Southern Hemisphere giants – Australia, New Zealand and South Africa – in a calendar year since 2002.

Can they do it? As ever we are seeking your opinion in the comments section below. So let us know if you think Ireland have the quality and temperament to outplay Dave Rennie’s talented but inconsistent side.