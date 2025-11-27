More Stories
Harry Tector (file photo). Dan Clohessy/INPHO
FreeCricket

Ireland comprehensively beat Bangladesh in first T20 International

Harry Tector and Matthew Humphreys starred in Chattogram.
5.41pm, 27 Nov 2025

THE IRISH MEN’S cricket team have comprehensively defeated Bangladesh by 39 runs in the first T20 International of a three-match series in Chattogram.

Harry Tector and Matthew Humphreys starred for the visitors, with Tector hitting his highest T20I score of 69* to lead the way with the bat.

Humphreys, meanwhile, took a career-best 4-13 in a brilliant bowling performance.

It’s an encouraging start for Ireland after Bangladesh completed a 2-0 Test series win on Sunday.

“We turned up really well today,” Paul Stirling reflected. “That’s as close to full strength as we’ve had in a long time in T20. We welcomed back some senior figures and it showed today. We came out on top.

“There’s never a perfect game, I don’t think. In terms of the first 35 overs of the game, I thought we were excellent. There’s not many places I can really pick holes in. Little bit sloppy towards the end, something to improve on. 

“We’ve got two more goes to hopefully get a series win. I think we won our last game here as well, so we’ve got two on the bounce. We’ll take that momentum into the third.”

The second match in the series is on Saturday, starting at 6pm (12pm Irish time).

Match summary

Bangladesh Men v Ireland Men, 1st T20I, Chattogram, 27 November 2025

Ireland 181-4 (20 overs; H Tector 69*, T Tector 32; T Sakib 2-41)

Bangladesh 142-9 (20 overs; T Hridoy 83*; M Humphreys 4-13, B McCarthy 3-23)

Ireland won by 39 runs

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie