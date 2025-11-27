Ireland comprehensively beat Bangladesh in first T20 International

THE IRISH MEN’S cricket team have comprehensively defeated Bangladesh by 39 runs in the first T20 International of a three-match series in Chattogram.

Harry Tector and Matthew Humphreys starred for the visitors, with Tector hitting his highest T20I score of 69* to lead the way with the bat.

Humphreys, meanwhile, took a career-best 4-13 in a brilliant bowling performance.

It’s an encouraging start for Ireland after Bangladesh completed a 2-0 Test series win on Sunday.

“We turned up really well today,” Paul Stirling reflected. “That’s as close to full strength as we’ve had in a long time in T20. We welcomed back some senior figures and it showed today. We came out on top.

“There’s never a perfect game, I don’t think. In terms of the first 35 overs of the game, I thought we were excellent. There’s not many places I can really pick holes in. Little bit sloppy towards the end, something to improve on.

“We’ve got two more goes to hopefully get a series win. I think we won our last game here as well, so we’ve got two on the bounce. We’ll take that momentum into the third.”

The second match in the series is on Saturday, starting at 6pm (12pm Irish time).

Match summary

Bangladesh Men v Ireland Men, 1st T20I, Chattogram, 27 November 2025

Ireland 181-4 (20 overs; H Tector 69*, T Tector 32; T Sakib 2-41)

Bangladesh 142-9 (20 overs; T Hridoy 83*; M Humphreys 4-13, B McCarthy 3-23)

Ireland won by 39 runs