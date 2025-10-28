More Stories
Abbie Larkin celebrates. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeMatch Report

Larkin strikes late as Ireland secure Nations League promotion in Belgium

Ireland lose on the night, but win on aggregate.
9.32pm, 28 Oct 2025
5
Emma Duffy Reports from Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven

Belgium 2

Republic of Ireland 1

Ireland win 5-4 on aggregate

ABBIE LARKIN’S LATE goal has secured Nations League promotion for Ireland after a dramatic second leg in Leuven.

Belgium captain Tessa Wullaert scored a seven-minute first-half double to level the tie after their 4-2 defeat at Aviva Stadium on Friday.

But a 2-1 win on home soil wasn’t enough as Carla Ward’s Ireland now usurp them in League A, and guarantee a seeded playoff for the 2027 World Cup.

More to follow.

BELGIUM: Nicky Evrard; Sari Kees, Amber Tysiak (Kassandra Missipo 66), Zenia Martens, Laura Deloose; Jill Janssens, Justine Vanhaevermaet, Janice Cayman; Maria Detruyer, Tessa Wullaert, Jarne Teulings.

IRELAND: Grace Moloney; Aoife Mannion, Caitlin Hayes, Jessie Stapleton, Chloe Mustaki, Katie McCabe; Ruesha Littlejohn, Denise O’Sullivan (Lucy Quinn 90), Marissa Sheva; Kyra Carusa, Emily Muphy (Abbie Larkin 61).

Referee: Stéphanie Frappart (France).

