The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Larkin strikes late as Ireland secure Nations League promotion in Belgium
Belgium 2
Republic of Ireland 1
Ireland win 5-4 on aggregate
ABBIE LARKIN’S LATE goal has secured Nations League promotion for Ireland after a dramatic second leg in Leuven.
Belgium captain Tessa Wullaert scored a seven-minute first-half double to level the tie after their 4-2 defeat at Aviva Stadium on Friday.
But a 2-1 win on home soil wasn’t enough as Carla Ward’s Ireland now usurp them in League A, and guarantee a seeded playoff for the 2027 World Cup.
More to follow.
BELGIUM: Nicky Evrard; Sari Kees, Amber Tysiak (Kassandra Missipo 66), Zenia Martens, Laura Deloose; Jill Janssens, Justine Vanhaevermaet, Janice Cayman; Maria Detruyer, Tessa Wullaert, Jarne Teulings.
IRELAND: Grace Moloney; Aoife Mannion, Caitlin Hayes, Jessie Stapleton, Chloe Mustaki, Katie McCabe; Ruesha Littlejohn, Denise O’Sullivan (Lucy Quinn 90), Marissa Sheva; Kyra Carusa, Emily Muphy (Abbie Larkin 61).
Referee: Stéphanie Frappart (France).
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Belgium Ireland Ireland WNT Match Report Report